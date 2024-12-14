Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

It's best-on-best in Week 15 of the NFL season with the Lions (12-1), winners of 11 straight, hosting the AFC East-champion Bills (10-3). Everyone who loves football is going to be ready to watch this clash and bettors can take a special interest by using the best Lions vs Bills sportsbook promos and bonuses. These promos and bonuses offer deals that can send a big boost to any account.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Lions vs Bills Week 15 game.

Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 15

🏈 Lions vs Bills

Betting Promo ✔️ Lions vs Bills

Betting Promo Code 💰 Lions vs Bills Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As you can see, you can bet on Detroit Lions NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Lions vs Bills betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Lions vs Bills Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bet up to $100 Eac h Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in MI) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Lions vs Bills Odds & Betting Preview

The Lions just continue winning – and must continue to do so to stay ahead of the Vikings and Eagles. It was another thriller when the Lions upended the Packers, 34-31, last Thursday with quarterback Jared Goff throwing three touchdown passes. The Lions have passed the Chiefs as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl 59 and with the best NFL betting promos, bettors can continue to monitor these odds as the playoffs approach.

The Bills have already locked up the AFC East, but a 44-42 shootout loss to the Rams last week puts them two games behind the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Despite the loss Bills quarterback Josh Allen accounted for six touchdowns – three rushing and three passing – and is now the front-runner in the NFL MVP odds. Buffalo is still among the top favorites to win the AFC and the Super Bowl, sitting in the top five in NFL betting odds for both categories.

There's no question that this is the main event of Week 15 in the NFL. It's rare to see an interconference game of this magnitude this late in the season. The best way for bettors to get action is with the best Lions vs Bills betting promos and bonuses. These are the best deals available from the top NFL betting sites. Take a look at all of them and sign up for as many as you want.

Best Lions vs Bills Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Lions vs Bills Game?

The Lions are 2.5-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 15 odds at BetMGM. They are a -145 pick over the Bills (+120) on the moneyline. The over/under is 54.5 points.

Who Can Claim a Lions vs Bills Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Lions vs Bills betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Lions vs Bills Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Lions vs Bills betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Lions vs Bills Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Lions vs Bills betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

