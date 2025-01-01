Best New Year's Day Bowl Game Betting Promos: Thousands in Bonuses from Top CFP Sites & Apps

The bowl schedule has been trimmed down on this New Year's Day. We celebrate the start of 2025 with College Football Playoff quarterfinal games played at three of the traditional New Year's Day bowl sites. Wager on any of these important college football games after using the best New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos designed for new customers. Kick off your sports betting journey by opening accounts with the top sports betting promos and get thousands of dollars in bonus bets, offers of first-bet protection and more.

Claim welcome offers with these great New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos after creating accounts using the premier sports betting apps for these big matchups. Now that the 12-team College Football Playoff is here, today's quarterfinals action means sports betting bonuses worth thousands. Just tap or click the BET NOW buttons in our review to get started.

The joy begins at 1 p.m. ET with No. 4 Arizona State and No. 5 Texas locking horns in the Peach Bowl — and the Longhorns are big favorites. Then the scene shifts to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl between top-ranked Oregon and No. 8 Ohio State at 5 p.m. Even though the Ducks won their first matchup, the Buckeyes are slightly favored. At 8:45 p.m., we go to the city with the great nightlife for the Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame. Use our College Football Playoff betting guide as you decide on your picks.

We'll break down the matchups at the end of this review. First, though, here are details about each of the best New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos created by the leading sports betting sites. Take advantage of as many of these deals as you like. All told, these sports betting bonuses are worth thousands of dollars, just waiting for you to redeem.

🎉 Best New Year's Day Bowl Games Betting Promos & Bonuses

🏈 New Year's Day Bowl Games

Betting Site ✅ New Year's Day Bowl Games

Betting Promo Code 🔥 New Year's Day Bowl Games

Betting Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets If You Win Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet & Get $100 in Bonus Bets

It's easy to activate a new account in time to bet on the New Year's Day bowl games. Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook qualifies to claim any of these lucrative New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos available on the nation's top college football betting apps.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you bet $50 or more, you'll get five bonus bets — each worth 20 percent of your original wager. If you bet less than $50, then you'll get one bonus bet equal to your original wager. You'll have seven days to use your bonus bets. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1,500 offer of first-bet protection from one of the leading college football betting promos.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: College Football Playoff bettors will receive 10 100% profit boosts when they make a first bet of $1 or more after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. These profit boosts can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager(s) they want boosted. The profit-boost tokens are good for 14 days before they expire. There are always great college football odds available to maximize your profit boosts.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match their initial wager of the day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos. Wagers have to be on markets with odds of -500 or longer. If you are awarded bonus-bet credit, it is good for seven days and the amount can be split up into multiple wagers for use on one of the premier college football betting sites.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer instantly. The bonus bets will be distributed as six $25 bet credits as soon as you place your opening wager. If you are in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Wyoming, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as six $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares. In all other locations, you get the bonus bets if your opening wager is a winner. With both versions of the welcome offer, the bonus bets expire after seven days.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: If you are a fan of college football betting, sign up for a new account with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner. The $250 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want and to bet on anything you want. The $250 bonus expires after seven days.

Best New Years' Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: When you use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to open an account and play a $5 first bet, you'll get $100 in bonus bets. If you are located in AZ, TN or VA, you can get up to $100 in bonus bets back if your first bet does not win. Once you make your $5 first bet, you'll receive five $20 bonus bets. The bonus bets must be played on odds of -250 or longer and they expire after seven days.

New Year's Day Bowl Games Betting Promos: A Look at the CFP Quarterfinals

Before this year, there would be a bunch of New Year's Day bowl games — but not all would matter in the grand scheme of things. Not this college football season. Not with the new 12-team College Football Playoff. We have just three games on the New Year's Day schedule, but they're all part of the CFP and all are quarterfinals. Use the best New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos and bonuses to wager on any or all of today's great contests:

Peach Bowl Betting: Arizona State vs Texas

Our first New Year's Day game is No. 5 Texas taking on No. 4 Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. The Sun Devils and human wrecking ball Cam Skattebo earned their first-round bye for winning the Big 12 championship, but the oddsmakers aren't impressed as the Longhorns are double-digit favorites. Some doubters are suggesting Texas hasn't beaten anybody because they lost to Georgia twice, but the Longhorns should have the depth to handle the Sun Devils.

Rose Bowl Betting: Oregon vs. Ohio State

The second game should be the highlight of the day as No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl for a shot at redemption. When the Buckeyes visited the Ducks on Oct. 12, they traded the lead seven times before Oregon earned the 32-31 win on a chip-shot field goal with 1:47 left. Ohio State marched into Oregon territory but couldn't get off a game-winning field goal in time. Both teams are fully loaded, though injured All-American center Seth McLaughlin will still be out for Ohio State, so this should be fantastic for 60 minutes. The oddsmakers say the Buckeyes are a 2.5-point favorite.

Sugar Bowl Betting: Georgia vs Notre Dame

In the nightcap, No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame meet in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs have won all three previous meetings between these powerhouses — including the 1981 Sugar Bowl featuring Herschel Walker — but this one is a little tougher to diagnose. On one hand, the Fighting Irish lost stud defensive lineman Rylie Mills to a knee injury. On the other hand, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent elbow surgery and he's out. Gunner Stockton entered for Beck in the SEC championship against Texas on Dec. 7 and hit 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards. He's not a game-breaker, but the Bulldogs believe they can count on him to manage the contest. The oddsmakers say the Bulldogs are a 2.5-point favorite.

The best New Year's Day Bowl Games betting promos are good to use for as many as these contests as you want to wager on. Make your required deposit on the best PayPal betting sites and sportsbooks that accept credit cards, place your bets and celebrate your New Year's Day winnings. Sign up now and start betting!

