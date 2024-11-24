Best NFL Betting Apps for Week 12: Get $6000+ in Football Bonuses for Odds, Picks & Props

The battle for the top of the NFC West standings heats up on Sunday afternoon, when the division-leading Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Filed, and you can be ready for a busy Sunday of gridiron action with plenty of playoff implications by claiming the thousands in bonus bets currently available to new customers signing up today at the country's top NFL betting apps.

The NFL betting promos outlined below are exclusively available to new customers signing up for the first time and provide you with a chance to make more winning wagers on the NFL odds as the battles for playoff seeding heat up.

Read on to learn more about how you can claim thousands in welcome bonuses when you sign up as a new customer at the industry's most popular NFL betting apps.

Top NFL Betting Apps for NFL Week 12: Claim $6,000+ in Bonus Bets

🏈 NFL Betting Site ✔️ NFL Betting Promo Code 💰 NFL Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

The welcome offers outlined below are designed to reward new customers who are signing up for the first time. You must be at least 21 years old and located in a US state where the sports betting apps of your choice are licensed. Click on the links below to learn more.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet settles as a loss after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: NFL bettors can get a matching bonus-bet credit, up to a maximum of $1,000, if their first bet settles as a loss when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to activate their new account.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Football fans can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a new customer to cover a losing wager. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets to cover if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up for an account on the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is one of the leading NFL betting apps.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies players for a Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets with a winning first-time wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: NFL bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after an opening, winning wager of at least $5.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: New bet365 customers can select one of two welcome offers. You can claim up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net to cover a first-bet loss or pick the alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering for an account by using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Fans of NFL betting can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the First Bet Reset up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get five matching bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager. If you are located in NJ, MI, PA or WV, you are eligible to claim a bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets offer instead, plus have the option of signing up for 30 days of ESPN+ at no charge. The bonus is awarded as five $20 bonus bets.

Best Football Betting Apps For NFL Week 12 Odds

The process to sign up for these lucrative sportsbook welcome offers is fast and easy and can have you making your best bets on the NFL point spreads within a matter of minutes.

Click on the links provided to start the sign-up process on the secure registration site for the sports betting app of your choice. Once your new account is approved, you can activate the NFL betting welcome offer of your choice by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including NFL futures and NFL player props.

Don't forget to download the mobile betting apps of your choice for Android and iOS devices from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which enable you to manage every aspect of your NFL betting experience from the palm of your hand.

Claim $6,000+ in Bonus Bets with the Best NFL Betting Apps

A clash of NFC North rivals kicks off Sunday's NFL action, as the Chicago bears play host to the surging Minnesota Vikings, and you can gain an extra edge when making your NFL Week 12 picks with thousands in bonus bets by signing up today for the limited time welcome offers currently available from the country's top sportsbooks.

Click on the links above to get started and take your NFL betting game to a higher level at the country's best credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.