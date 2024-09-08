Best NFL Parlay of the Day (9/8): Claim $4950 in Bonus Bets

Ready to place some bets on the first Sunday football action of the year? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your best NFL parlay bet on any of today's Week 1 action.

Best NFL Parlay of the Day

Odds: +1440 ($10 to win $140)

Vikings ML (-122) at New York Giants

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) vs Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks (-6) at Denver Broncos

Mike Evans TD (+135) vs Washington Commanders

Ok, we have a lot to unpack here in this parlay.

Let's start with the Vikings at the Giants, where Sam Darnold will be making his unceremonious return to MetLife Stadium as a member of the purple and gold. People don't give Darnold the credit that he deserves. However, he does have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to throw to this time around, as well as a very solid roster all around him. Also, without J.J. McCarthy lurking in the shadows, he should be quite comfortable getting the job done throughout the season – but more importantly, today.

It feels like the Cowboys let us down regularly, and if you bet on them today, you'll likely feel the same pain you have in the past. Jerome Ford is a name that we all need to have in our minds because, without Nick Chubb, the Browns are going to ride this guy like a 95' Chevy. The Browns also added Jerry Jeudy, which may seem like a lowkey move to most, but he could play a huge role in the W today. Almost everyone is on the Cowboys, so that means we're going the other way.

The Seahawks have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, and they're taking on a rookie QB today. This is my favorite pick of the day, which means there's no turning back on this one. Bo Nix will be fine in this league, but today is going to be a tough one for him. The people of Seattle have been waiting for months to get back out there at Lumen Field, and they are going to let this poor rookie QB feel every single ounce of that yearning.

We're going to throw a slight wrinkle in the parlay – we're going with a touchdown! Mike Evans of the Bucs faces a Commanders team that allowed the most touchdown passes (39) to any team last season. Tampa is a 4-point favorite, so this one could prove to be a profitable one for Evans, who had 12 touchdowns last season.

How to Bet on NFL Parlays

