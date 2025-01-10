Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos & Bonuses: Bet NFL Playoffs Odds on Top Apps

The road to the Super Bowl opens for travel Saturday with the start of the NFL Playoffs. First-round action features six games and you can begin your sports betting journey by signing up for the best NFL Wild Card Weekend betting promos and bonuses. Collect thousands of dollars in bonus bets, first-bet protection and more from the leading sports betting apps as a new customer.

Saturday's games are Chargers-Texans and Steelers-Ravens. On Sunday, we get three matchups: Broncos-Bills, Packers-Eagles and Commanders-Buccaneers. The wild-card excitement closes with a Monday Night Football clash between the Vikings-Rams.

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook qualifies to claim any of these lucrative NFL Wild Card Weekend betting promos available on several of the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: NFL bettors will receive 10 100% profit boosts when they make a first bet of $1 or more after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. These profit boosts can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager(s) they want boosted.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match their initial wager of the day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top NFL betting promos.

Best NFL Playoffs Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly offer. You will get $200 in bonus bets, as eight $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: Fans of NFL betting can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, after an opening wager of $5 or more. The $200 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos: Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: When you use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to open an account and play a $5 first bet, you'll get $100 in bonus bets. If you are located in AZ, TN or VA, you can get up to $100 in bonus bets back if your first bet does not win. Once you make your $5 first bet, you'll receive five $20 bonus bets. The bonus bets must be played on odds of -250 or longer.

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting, can sign up at any of the top online sportsbooks:

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to start the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary – to activate the leading NFL betting promos. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount.

Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Promos & Bonuses: A Look at the Games

The Kansas City Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champs. They shared the best record in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Both teams earned a bye as the top seeds in the AFC and NFC and are favored in Super Bowl odds, but the road to Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans has never appeared more wide-open. You can use the best NFL Wild Card Weekend betting promos to make the most out of the plentiful wagering opportunities.

As we evaluate the six NFL Wild Card Weekend games, keep in mind the division champions automatically get a home game even if their record doesn't match up with their opponent. That's why, when you check out the best NFL betting apps, you'll notice two home teams are underdogs.

The first underdog is the AFC South champion Houston Texans (10-7) as they host the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6). The Texans gave up exactly as many points as they scored during the regular season while the Chargers owned a +101-point differential. That's why Jim Harbaugh's squad is a 3-point favorite in NFL odds ahead of the weekend.

The other underdog is the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (10-7) as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings (14-3) on Monday night. The Vikings are actually favored higher than the Rams in NFC Championship odds. The Rams got outscored this year while the Vikings outscored their foes by 100 points, so that's why the Vikes are 2-point favorites. However, keep in mind Minnesota looked bad Sunday against the Lions and the Rams beat the Vikings, 30-20, on Oct. 25.

Other games seem more clear-cut. The Ravens smashed the Steelers, 34-17, last month in Baltimore and the Steelers enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. The Eagles (14-3) are rested and ready to host a rematch with the Packers (11-6), who saw Jordan Love and Christian Watson get injured in the season finale. The Bills are heavily favored in AFC Championship odds and have Josh Allen, so they should handle the Broncos.

Then there's Tampa Bay hosting Washington. Way back in Week 1, the Buccaneers thrashed the Commanders, 37-20, in rookie QB Jayden Daniels' debut. But Daniels learned fast, is the only rookie under consideration in NFL MVP odds and the Commanders head into the postseason riding a five-game winning streak. The Bucs, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven. With these two offenses, the last team with possession might end up as the winner.

