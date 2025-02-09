Best Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Tracker for Chiefs vs Eagles to Back Today

The list of 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles to back today includes upside and chalk plays at the top sports betting apps. It also has offensive and defensive candidates to help give you the widest range of NFL odds at sports betting sites.

That's one of the upsides of Super Bowl odds, as this game has a wider variety of prop bet types than can be found at NFL betting sites at any point in the season. This time of the season is also when the best sportsbook promos are posted, as these introductory offers are the typically the strongest they will be in a calendar year.

This review of the 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles will detail the top NFL betting options this week. It will also walk you through the odds for each pick and list some of the best NFL betting promos that are currently available.

Best Chiefs vs Eagles Prop Bets for Super Bowl 59

Xavier Worthy, Longest Reception Over 21.5 yards (-110 at BetMGM)

Worthy has been utilized on vertical passes more as the season has progressed. This is why he has posted a catch of 21+ yards in three straight games. The Chiefs will need Worthy to make big plays to win this game, so he is a percentage play you can wager on with the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500.

Noah Gray, Over 1.5 Receptions (+110 at BetMGM)

Gray caught two or more passes in six straight games at one point this season, including four consecutive games with four receptions. Since the Eagles sometimes struggle to cover tight ends, Gray should be an integral secondary receiving element, making this one of the 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles, Over 359.5 Total Net Yards (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The Eagles racked up 809 net offensive yards in their last two playoff games. Philadelphia also had 11 games with 365 or more net passing yards this season. With this game looking like a high scoring battle, this should occur again and win this wager that you can make via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Behind Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles have averaged more than 400 yards per game over their last two playoff games. (Bill Streicher / Imagn Images)

Philadelphia Eagles, Most Time of Possession (-145 at Caesars Sportsbook)

No team in the NFL is more dedicated to running the ball than the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Sirianni understands the value of patience in this arena, and it is why the Eagles led the league in time of possession this year. There is little reason to expect that to change in this matchup, so consider this a solid chalk play and one of the 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, 5+ Tackles & Assists (-140 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

The Eagles have been inconsistent at covering tight ends this year. That will lead Kansas City to target that potential coverage weakness. With Gardner-Johnson being a central part of Philadelphia's tight end coverage group, he stands a good chance to win this wager you can make with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Dallas Goedert, 50+ Receiving Yards (-140 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Goedert has been a very consistent part of the Eagles passing game over the past month and change. It's why he has posted 55+ receiving yards in three of the previous four games. Kansas City has so-so coverage metrics versus tight ends, so Goedert trends towards the over here.

Eagles & Chiefs, Over 2.5 Combined Rushing Touchdowns (-130 at bet365)

Philadelphia could hit this rushing touchdown total all by itself with Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Add in the rushing scoring potential of Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes and this is a very good wager that can be placed through the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Marquise Brown, Longest Catch 20+ yards (-110 at bet365)

Brown has lived up to his Hollywood nickname to some extent during his Kansas City tenure. This year five of his nine catches have gained 12+ yards, and those were all on short passes. With the Chiefs likely to target the Eagles inconsistent coverage with long passes, Brown has the capacity to hit the over here, which earns him a place on the list of the 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is a home run threat for the Chiefs. (Jay Biggerstaff / Imagn Images)

Patrick Mahomes, Over 36.5 Pass Attempts (-103 at DraftKings)

Mahomes will likely have to throw the ball a lot in what could be a very high scoring game. That will make him a Super Bowl MVP odds favorite, and it also could make this wager a winner that you can pursue through the DraftKings promo code.

Any Player, to Have 100+ Receiving Yards (-150 at FanDuel)

There are numerous quality candidates here, including A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. That's a good set of players to rely on in a potential scoreboard shootout, so this wager should get strong consideration for placement via the FanDuel promo code.

Saquon Barkley, to Score First Touchdown (+350 at Hard Rock Bet)

Barkley is the Eagles go-to red zone rushing candidate. He also gets his share of goal line carries when the play is out of Tush Push range and can catch the ball for scores. Add in his breakaway ability and this makes for a good plus odds upside bet that is one of the 11 best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles available through the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Wager on the Best Super Bowl Prop Bets for Chiefs vs Eagles

Click on any of the BET NOW links next to the offer from the sportsbook of your choice to claim your welcome offer. Sign up and fund your new account. Go to the NFL or Super Bowl tab at the sportsbook. The best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs Eagles should be highlighted, but you can scroll through various tabs for more specific. categories such as TD scorer, receiving props, rushing props, etc. Select the prop bets you like and they will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.