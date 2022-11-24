Now that legal sports betting has finally launched in Maryland, Maryland sports bettors can now legally place wagers on some of the most exciting events in the sports world that are happening today like the World Cup and the three-game NFL Thanksgiving Day slate. The best sports betting sites in Maryland are offering great sports betting promos for new bettors.

You can bet on today's Thanksgiving games in Maryland with these promos that will be discussed below.

Bet On Thanksgiving Games In Maryland With These Promos

Be mindful that qualifying for the following betting promos that you can use to bet on NFL Thanksgiving games is easy.

As long as you are at least 21 years of age, a new user of the sportsbook correlated with the betting promo you want to sign up for, and physically located in Maryland when you sign up and bet, you will qualify for all of the following offers.

BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Signing up with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give new users first bet insurance worth up to $1,000 that will be paid back in free bets if your initial wager does not win.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you sign up with the Caesars Maryland Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users will secure a welcome offer that consists of two parts. First, when you bet as little as $20 up to $100 on your initial wager, you will get a free bet worth $100 regardless of how your first bet settles. Secondly, any bet that you make that exceeds $100 will get you back a free bet for up to $1,500 if it settles as a losing wager.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: New users who sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. This means that if your initial wager is graded as a losing bet, FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook will credit your account back in free bet credits, up to $1,000.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: When you sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code, new users will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when you bet $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline and it settles as a winner.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code will give new users five second-chance bets worth up to $100 each. This means that you will get one second-chance bet on each of the first five days your new account is active from the day you sign up.

Sign Up And Bet On Thanksgiving Games In Maryland With These Promos

Follow the easy steps detailed below to sign up and bet on Thanksgiving games in Maryland with the welcome offers discussed on this page.

Click through the link located next to the NFL Thanksgiving betting promo you want to take advantage of today.

When you're through, you will be redirected to the correlated sportsbook's new user registration page where you will be required to enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Now, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code or promo code if the betting offer you want to sign up for is attached to one.

Next, if a minimum deposit is called for to qualify for your bonus offer, make your initial deposit now.

Finally, if you need to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus, be sure to place that wager now.

Keep in mind that all of these NFL Thanksgiving betting promos are being offered at different sportsbooks. This means that you should read through the fine print in the terms and conditions of any offer you want to sign up for to avoid any misunderstandings later.

Bet On Thanksgiving Games In Maryland With These Promos Today

While you can sign up for any one of these betting promos, savvy betters will take advantage of more than one at once so they can protect and pad their bankroll from the get-go.

When it comes to using these betting promos, they can be used on any open sports betting market offered at their affiliated sportsbooks, including NFL Thanksgiving betting markets today.

Although the safe way to use these promos is on high-percentage bets, you can also take your shot and build longer odds parlays in an attempt to bust the book and cash in while your initial wager is protected in case it settles as a loss.

