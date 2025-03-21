BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get $1500 Promo for Friday NCAA Tournament First-Round Games

The East Region tips off first-round play today in the NCAA Tournament and you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to make your first bet on that action. New customers in most states can earn the first-bet offer up to $1,500, which refunds a lost first wager with matching bonus bets.

New customers in select states can take advantage of a different welcome offer from one of the best sportsbook promos for college basketball betting. If you live in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to get the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets. If your opening wager of $10 or more wins, you will get three $50 bet credits.

East Region games Baylor-Mississippi State (-1.5) at 12:15 p.m. ET and Robert Morris-Alabama (-23.5) at 12:40 p.m. start the day's schedule. Duke, the top seed in the region, plays at 2:50 p.m.

The best way to get started on one of the most popular sports betting apps is to tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and register for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS to Get $1500 Promo for NCAA Betting

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 21, 2025

As one of the top sports betting sites, BetMGM has made their registration process quick and easy. To get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, follow these steps:

Tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM registration page. You'll be asked to answer some quick questions, including providing your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. Provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you or ROTOBG150 if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card, online banking or one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a bet to solidify this offer and wait for it to settle.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 First-Bet Offer Details for Friday

Use one of the leading college basketball promos to bet on any NCAA Tournament first-round games today. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you the first-bet offer up to $1,500 for games such as the South Region contest between seventh-seeded Marquette and 10th seed New Mexico at 7:25 p.m.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the first-bet offer up to $1,500: Marquette is a slight favorite in college basketball odds, so if you bet on the Golden Eagles and they win, you can celebrate your victory. If the Lobos pull the upset, though, you will be reimbursed with a matching amount in bonus bets. If your opening-wager loss is for $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets refunded to your account, each worth 20% of the original wager. As an example, if your opening bet lost and it was for $100, you will get back five $20 bet credits.

If your first wager is less than $50, you will earn one bonus-bet credit equal to your original bet. Make sure to use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire on one of the best March Madness betting sites.

In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bettors receive a different offer using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150: Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. There are no odds restrictions on the qualifying wager and the $150 is paid out as three $50 bet credits. The bonus bets expire after seven days.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code for First-Round NCAA Tournament Betting

College basketball has taken center stage and will remain in the spotlight until a national champion is crowned. You can get in on all the action and score big with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and the first-bet offer up to $1500.

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer for any of today's action with one of the leading college basketball betting apps. In addition to the East Region games, the No. 5 Memphis-No. 12 Colorado State (-1.5) contest at 2 p.m. in the West Region is drawing some heavy interest, because the lower-seeded Colorado State Rams are favored over the Memphis Tigers. The winner of that game will face the victor of Grand Canyon-Maryland (-10.5).

Florida (-28.5) and Duke (+325) are favored to win the NCAA Tournament. The Gators will get their tournament started against Norfolk State today at 6:50 p.m. Also, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 8 UConn (-5.5), play a West game at 9:25 p.m. UConn, the two-time defending NCAA champs, had a rough regular season and few expect the Huskies to be in contention for a third consecutive title. The OU-UConn winner faces the winner of Florida-Norfolk State in the second round.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you access to moneyline wagers. In select states, customers can also bet on college basketball player props.

If you're feeling lucky, you can also use bonus bets on college basketball futures to make wagers looking ahead to later rounds in the tournament. The options are virtually endless. Tap one of our BET NOW buttons right now to get your college basketball betting journey started and get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Don't delay. Register now and begin betting almost immediately!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.