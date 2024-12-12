BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | Score $1500 First-Bet Promo for Rams-49ers Odds on TNF

The NFC is stacked this season and Thursday will be another conference (and NFC West) battle. With the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS, new customers can earn a $1,500 welcome bonus to help with a wager on the Rams-49ers' game.

As part of its latest promotion, one of the best sports betting apps in the nation is providing new users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets after their first time wager settles as a loss. This exclusive deal not only gives users a second chance to continue their sports betting journey, but opens the door to endless opportunities and ongoing promos.

To join in on the fun, click the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page. Then keep reading to follow the step-by-step instructions provided to learn more about the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS, one of the best sportsbook promos around.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Today

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Dec. 12, 2024

BetMGM Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to register. To sign up with one of the top sports betting sites today and take advantage of the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS, here's what to do:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app using an Apple or Android device. Come back to this page and click the BET NOW button to access the new user registration portal. Enter information like your name, physical address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. In the bonus code field, type in ROTOSPORTS. Make a first-time deposit of $10 or more using any payment method including online banking, credit card or Venmo.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - $1500 First-Bet Offer Details

To qualify for one of the most lucrative NFL betting promos, there are a few terms and conditions that must be met for the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Users must first be 21 years of age or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook. As long as you meet those requirements, make your first deposit and wager from $10-$1,500, and wait for it to settle.

If your first bet settles as a loss, you will be reimbursed in a matching amount, up to $1,500. Bonus bets will be delivered to your BetMGM Sportsbook account and will remain there for seven days before they expire. Use them on NFL odds for Thursday night's game.

Bonus bets can never be withdrawn, transferred across bets, or combined with other promotional offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Perfect For All Kinds of NFL Betting

Once you've signed up with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS and have earned your bonus bets, wager on Rams vs 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

In the NFC West, neither team has played particularly stellar this season; however, there are still plenty of scenarios where the Rams and the 49ers could make the playoffs. Bet on the moneyline or total for the game. If you're feeling really lucky, you can also bet on NFL Futures to determine if either team makes it past the regular season.

Whatever you choose, do it with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS! Click the BET NOW button to get started and earn up to $1500 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.