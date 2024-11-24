BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Unlocks a $1500 Deposit Match for Eagles-Rams & More NFL

The NFL season is coming down to the wire as teams are battling for a playoff spot, but before we get there, sports bettors can wager on Sunday's games with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

As one of the best sports betting sites in the country, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets, after making a qualifying deposit and wager.

Football fans can then wager on Buccaneers at Giants as New York prepares to send back-up QB Tommy DeVito on the field. Despite the change that could liven up the team, the Giants remain 5-point underdogs.

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 24, 2024

Cover the spread in favor of your favorite team. But first, click the BET NOW button below and sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

How to Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS for Sunday Football Betting

Completing the sign-up process at one of the most popular sports betting apps is likely the easiest thing you'll do all week! Just follow the steps listed next to claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Click any BET NOW button located on this page. Once directed to the sign-up page, enter your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. You will be required to also add your DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Type in the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS into the bonus code field. Complete your first deposit of $10 or more using one of the easiest credit card betting sites. Place your initial wager, up to $1500 and wait for it to settle.

Wager on Eagles-Rams & More Week 12 Matchups with BetMGM Sportsbook Odds

After a day full of football, don't forget to use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to wager on NFL odds for Eagles vs Rams during Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles took over the NFC East last week and are hoping to earn the conference title, but first, they will have to defeat the Rams. Los Angeles stands at 5-5 and despite being at home, they will enter Sunday's game as 3-point underdogs.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV Minnesota @ Chicago 1:00 PM ET FOX Detroit @ Indianapolis 1:00 PM ET FOX New England @ Miami 1:00 PM ET CBS Tampa Bay @ New York 1:00 PM ET CBS Dallas @ Washington 1:00 PM ET FOX Kansas City @ Carolina 1:00 PM ET CBS Tennessee @ Houston 1:00 PM ET CBS Denver @ Las Vegas 4:05 PM ET CBS San Francisco @ Green Bay 4:25 PM ET FOX Arizona @ Seattle 4:25 PM ET FOX Philadelphia @ Los Angeles 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

Bet on the moneyline to cover the Eagles (-160) or the over/under (50). Sports bettors can also take a shot at the NFL Futures market and wager on whether the Eagles will overcome the NFC.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

Before placing your wager on any NFL game Sunday, let's check out the terms and conditions associated with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

After completing your registration using one of the leading NFL betting promos, make your initial deposit and wager, up to $1500. If it loses, you will be reimbursed in a matching amount, up to $1500. If your initial bet is $49 or less, you will receive one single bonus bet credit. If it's $50 or more, you will earn five equal bet credits.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your BetMGM Sportsbook account and must be used within seven days on NFL player props and more, with the exception of odds and profit boosts.

Click the BET NOW button to claim $1500 in No Sweat Bets and the opportunity to explore the best odds when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.