Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 | Bet $1, Get $150 for NBA Playoffs & NHL Odds Today

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The NBA Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Playoffs start today. Sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 and you can boost your sports betting with the Bet $1, Win $150 in Bonus Bets welcome offer.

It's one of the great sports betting bonuses available when you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer to register for an account:

If you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C., you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds.

to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds. If you are in one of those states or in another location where Caesars Sportsbook is available, you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts with a first bet of $1 or more. Win or lose, you get the profit boosts, which give you the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers who use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. Just place a bet of $1 or more. If it settles as a winner, you will earn six $25 bet credits.

Get started today and bet NBA odds for today's playoff games with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW from one of the best sports betting apps available. Wager on the NHL postseason for anything else that is of interest to you.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $150 on $1 Winning Bet on NBA Odds

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all locations) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 19, 2025

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer to put money down on any of today's NBA playoff games, including Bucks at Pacers (-5.5) at 1:10 p.m. ET. One of the top NBA betting sites features a variety of markets, such as NBA player props and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: More Best Bets for Saturday, April 19

IMPORTANT TO KNOW: The puck line and point spread wagers are only the beginning of the NBA and NHL wager options available after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. In the NHL you can bet on the over/under of the St. Louis-Winnipeg matchup (5.5, under -110, over +110) or the Colorado-Dallas showdown (5.5, under +100, over -120). Caesars Sportsbook also has plenty of playoff odds boosts. One popular option will be LeBron James to score 25+ points and generate 8+ assists. This prop bet opened with +265 odds but now has an odds boosted level of +300.

Get $150 Bonus or 100% Profit Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 in minutes. Follow these steps at one of the best online sportsbooks to register:

Click on a "BET NOW" button in this article. This will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page, where you will select your location. Create an account and provide the required personal information. You must be 21 or older (18+ in some locations). Enter ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 offer works: You must win your opening bet of $1. Find a solid favorite with one of the best NBA betting promos to give yourself the best chance of winning. You'll get six $25 bet tokens, which are good for 30 days.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose, to use with one of the leading NBA betting apps and the chance to double your winnings. The profit boosts can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.