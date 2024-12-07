Big 12 Championship Betting Promos & Offers: $5000+ in Bonuses for Arizona St-Iowa St

It took until the final Big 12 game of the season – between BYU and Houston – for the Championship Game participants to be decided and when the smoke cleared it was No. 12 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State left standing for Saturday's Big XII Championship Game. A spot in the College Football Playoffs will be up for grabs Saturday night and for bettors it's a great opportunity to claim one of the many deals and bonuses available from the Big 12 sportsbook promos available for this game.

Arizona State (10-2) is enjoying a resurgence under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham in the Sun Devils' first year in the Big 12. Their last outright conference title came as members of the Pac-10 in 1996 with Jake Plummer leading the way. Iowa State (10-2) is in its second Big XII title game under veteran coach Matt Campbell, losing to Oklahoma in 2020.

Bet on Arizona State vs Iowa State Odds with Top Big 12 Football Betting Promos

The Big 12 had four teams tied with a 7-2 conference record, but Arizona State has emerged as a slight 2.5-point favorite to win championship game against Iowa State. Keep an eye on the top sports betting apps to check for odds as they may change before the opening kickoff.

Arizona State rolls into this game on a five-game win streak that included consecutive victories over then-ranked Kansas State and BYU. Dillingham, an ASU alum, has had a fast ascension up the coaching ranks.

Iowa State started the season 7-0 and were ranked as high as No. 9. But consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas stopped the Cyclones' momentum. Since then, Iowa State has recovered to win their final three games and are in position for the first outfight Big 12 title in program history.

Expect the unexpected in the Big 12 and going into the season no one could have predicted this matchup. But the winner will have a slot in the College Football Playoff and potentially a first-round bye. Bettors can use the best Big 12 championship betting promos and collect bonus bets and more for betting on this game.

