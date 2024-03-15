Big Ten Tournament Odds: Purdue vs Michigan State Sportsbook Promo Codes & Offers

In this article, we'll take a look at the betting odds for the Purdue vs. Michigan State matchup from various sportsbooks, as well as NCAA promotional offers to take advantage of when betting on this game. With some of the best online sportsbook promo codes, sports bettors can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets today, just by signing up for a new account.

2024 Big Ten Tournament Odds & Betting Preview: Purdue vs Michigan State | March, 15 at 12pm EST

The Purdue Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) after an impressive streak of 15 consecutive home wins. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 12pm EST.

A victory on Saturday would secure the Boilermakers a share of the Big Ten title. Currently holding a record of 14-3 in the Big Ten, they enjoy a two-game advantage over Illinois. Their remaining games include matchups at home against MSU, on the road against Illinois, and another home game against Wisconsin.

The Michigan State Spartans recently suffered two significant home losses against Iowa and Ohio State, revealing gaps in their performance and putting their prospects for the NCAA tournament in jeopardy. As a result, they appear less formidable and less likely to make a substantial impact this season.

The Purdue Boilermakers are now one of the betting favorites to win the NCAA men's basketball national championship. They currently sit at around +850 at most sports betting apps.

If you're optimistic about Michigan State's chances of reaching the Final Four or winning the NCAA Tournament, consider exploring March Madness futures odds. Currently, the Spartans stand at +9000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament at most sportsbooks.

