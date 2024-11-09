Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab a $1000 Bonus for Georgia vs Ole Miss

It's already Week 11 of the season for college football betting and Week 10 for NFL betting. Make your first bet on CFB or the NFL after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to open an account and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000.

Place your opening wager after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, one of the top sportsbook promos, and you'll get a rebate if your opening wager settles as a loss, in the form of a matching bet credit, up to $1,000.

You'll find great markets on one of the leading sports betting apps, so find and make your best bet, whether it's on one of today's NCAAF Top 25 games or Sunday's NFL games.

Key games include Georgia-Ole Miss, Alabama-LSU and others. One of the top sports betting sites has plenty to offer. Bet on anything you want, but first tap one of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1000 Bonus for College Football Betting

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Nov. 9, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 on one of the best NFL betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO1000 when prompted to provide the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Saturday, 11/9

When it's time to place your first bet, make sure you review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions before using one of the best NFL betting promos.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer works: When you place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook after checking out NFL odds, wait for the outcome. If your first bet wins, you won't get any bonus bets, but you will get to keep the earnings from your win. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get a matching bonus-bet credit – up to $1,000.

The bonus bet awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 expires after 14 days and you must wager the bonus bet once before withdrawing any profits.

NCAAF Top 25 Betting & More - Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Today

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to bet on Week 11 college football odds after claiming the $1,000 first-bet welcome offer ahead of Saturday's loaded slate.

Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Florida (+21.5) against No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Indiana (-14) against Michigan, or undefeated Army (-5.5) at North Texas to leverage one of the best college football betting promos available.

Head to NFL betting markets on Caesars Sportsbook and bet on tomorrow's Sunday slate, starting early with over 41.5 total points between the New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. Explore one of the top sites for NFL player props and other betting markets, like the over on Josh Allen's total passing touchdowns against Indianapolis.

You can bet on the NBA today, college basketball odds, college football betting for Week 11 or anything else. Get started right now and open an account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.