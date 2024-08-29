Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Snag $1000 Bonus for Thursday, August 29 CFB Odds

The 2024 college football season is fully underway, so fans and sports bettors can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer ahead of these highly anticipated matchups.

Four of the top 25-ranked teams in the country play their first game tonight, featuring No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 Utah, No. 22 Kansas and No. 24 NC State in action, making it a great time to claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above and download one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace to receive a $1,000 Caesars Sportsbook promo code that can be used to wager on any available sports betting market, bet type and odds on Caesars Sportsbook today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1K Bonus for Thursday College Football Odds & Betting

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Aug 29, 2024

College football bettors can get up to a $1,000 bonus bet with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 entered during sign-up to complete the registration process successfully on one of the nation's top sports betting sites.

Use our step-by-step below to sign up and become eligible for this lucrative welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook ahead of Week 1:

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to get to the new customer registration portal at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Physically enter ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the new customer sign-up registration portal to activate this $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any banking method available on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a minimum qualifying cash wager of $10, up to $1,000, on any preferred sports betting market, bet type and odds on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app or website.

Bet Week 1 College Football Odds with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New customers at Caesars Sportsbook can bet on Week 1 college football odds with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 after clicking on the "BET NOW" button below.

Underdogs went 4-0 ATS in Week 0, so feel free to invest in bigger point spread lines on some of the Week 1 underdogs, like Murray State +46.5 at Missouri. The point total under is another good betting market to target in a lot of Week 1 games, including under 63.5 total points between No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU on Sunday night.

Take advantage of one of the best college football betting promos available by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 after clicking on our "BET NOW" registration link to qualify for a generous $1,000 first-bet welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

Or, use this exclusive offer to help you get a boost at one of the most-downloaded NFL betting apps ahead of NFL Week 1. Tap the BET NOW button below and get started instantly.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Thursday, August 29

A sports bettor must be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, physically present in a state with legal sports betting and at least 21 years old to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best college football betting apps in the US, making this offer a must-claim now that the CFB season is in full swing.

Regarding the first-bet welcome bonus, a newly registered customer at Caesars Sportsbook must place a qualifying cash wager, anywhere from $10 up to $1,000, and if it loses, a single matching bonus bet credit is returned. A first bet that settles as a win returns winnings, but there is no bonus bet credit to wager.

Bonus bet credit is funded instantly after settling a losing first bet on Caesars Sportsbook, expiring after 14 days. There is a 1x wagering requirement to satisfy before any withdrawals can be made and bonus bet credit cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook.

Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager that wins does not get included with the earnings returned at Caesars Sportsbook. Odds boosts and profit boosts cannot be used as the stake on a qualifying first bet and any cashed-out first bet voids the first-bet welcome offer.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code also works great as an NFL betting promo. With NFL Week 1 right around the corner, you're not going to want to miss out. Click the BET NOW button below to claim today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.