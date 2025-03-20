Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 Awards $150 Bonus for NCAA First Round Lines & Odds

March descends fully into the madness starting today and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings you closer to the action.

First time bettors in Illinois, Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland Virginia, Maine, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, West Virginia and the District of Columbia can also choose the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 and turn a $1 winning bet into $150 in bonus bets paid out as six $25 bonus bets. New account holders in those states may only choose one offer.

All other states may only select the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW which features a 10-pack of 100% profit boosts with just a $1 first bet.

With tournament play underway today, know that no matter which Caesars' offer you select, you're taking advantage of one of the most popular sportsbook promo codes around.

Download the Caesars app and add one of the top-ranked sports betting apps to your library. There's no time to delay and you can be signed up and ready before the first day of action wraps up with the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code To Win $150 Bonus Or Get 10 Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 20, 2025

It only takes a few minutes to set up an account to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 on one of the top college basketball betting sites with the following directions.

Find a BET NOW button and click the link to launch the Caesars offer page. Click on "Get Started" and choose your state, enter your email address and choose a secure password. Provide some brief personal information and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW in the bonus code box. Verify you're in a state where Caesars operates and of legal age to place online wagers. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How $150 Bonus, 100% Profit Boosts Work

Once a new account is activated, all it takes is a $1 bet to claim either the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW on one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Launch the app or head to the website and open the NCAAM link to find your full slate of today's tournament games. Select a game, place at least a $1 bet and you'll claim the 10-pack of profit boosts with the ROTODYW code, while with the ROTOBG1 code, if that $1 bet results in a win you'll receive $150 in bonus bets.

As an example, we'll use the game between Tennessee and Wofford to show you how it works. The Volunteers are -4000 favorites on the moneyline, so for the bonus bets if you place a $1 bet on Tennessee and the Volunteers win, you'll net a profit along with the $150 in bonus bets. For the profit boosts, you'll receive the 10-pack whether your bet is a win or a loss.

While profit boosts are deposited once you place your first bet, bonus bets are deposited in your account within 72 hours from when your qualifying bet settles. Qualifying bets need to be placed on odds of -10000 or greater. Profit boosts need to be used with 14 days of landing in your account while bonus bets must be used within 30 days of being added to your account before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $1 And Score For March Madness

No matter which offer you take advantage of, Caesars will deliver for you as one of the top sports betting sites in the market. Bonus bets can be placed without any odds restrictions. Profit boosts give you the chance to double the winnings on your next 10 bets, with a maximum wager of $25 and a maximum payout of $2,500.

There's a lot to get excited for with the NCAA tournament here. St. John's is in action tonight as 18.5-point favorites against Omaha and Michigan is 2.5-point favorite against UC San Diego. Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Arkansas or Gonzaga is a 6.5-point favorite against Georgia.

No matter which offer you take advantage of - the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW – you have the chance to win big. Whether it's $150 in bonus bets with a $1 winning bet or the 10 100% profit boosts with a $1 bet, Caesars delivers for new bettors. With the tournament now underway, there's no time to delay.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.