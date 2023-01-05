College Basketball Betting Promos: CBB Bonus Offers Available

With only one game left in the college football season, many sports fans will now be shifting their focus to college basketball. There are many exciting games to watch every single day, making it a sports bettor's dream. To make college basketball betting even more exciting, there are new college basketball betting promos for you to claim today.

Sign up for the best sports betting sites with the best sportsbook promo codes below to claim as many CBB bonus offers as possible. Having access to multiple sportsbooks will help you increase your potential profits from college basketball betting today.

Sign Up For College Basketball Betting Promos Today

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible to sign up for all of the sportsbooks below to claim as many college basketball betting promos as possible. To get signed up and claim these CBB bonus offer, take the following steps.

First, click the CBB promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

If there is a promo code, enter it into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your sign-up. Repeat these steps for other sportsbook offers.

Top CBB Bonus Offers And College Basketball Betting Promos

These are the top CBB bonus offers and college basketball betting promos currently being offered to new users. Sign up for all of these sportsbooks to claim these bonuses today!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first CBB bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up to bet on college basketball today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on college basketball picks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any college basketball team today to instantly get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code are given a No Sweat First Bet on college basketball, up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The NFL Week 17 WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $50 NFL wager.

Use CBB Bonus Offers On College Basketball Betting Picks

There are many college basketball games on the betting slate today, and you can make money on all of them by using the CBB bonus offers above. Bet $5 on any of the games with the DraftKings Promo Code to instantly get $200 in free bets.

You can also sign up for risk-free bet college basketball betting promos to give you a bit of insurance on your first CBB picks today. These offers can be claimed from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.