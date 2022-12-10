College football conference champions have been crowned and the College Football Playoff is set. We have a bit of time before bowl games begin, and the big game on the college football betting slate this weekend will be Army vs. Navy.

With this military matchup being the only show in town this weekend, as far as college football is concerned, there are many great college football betting promos for Army vs. Navy that you can sign up and claim today.

Claim College Football Betting Promos For Army vs. Navy

Below, we have listed the best college football betting promos for Army vs. Navy that are offered to new users this weekend. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible to claim any and all of the promotions below.

To sign up and claim these promos, click the sportsbook link you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up and claim the welcome promo. Repeat the process to claim as many Army vs. Navy betting offers as possible.

Best College Football Betting Promos For Army vs. Navy

Here we have organized the best college football betting promos for Army vs. Navy this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The most valuable college football betting promo is redeemed with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first bet on Caesars for Army vs. Navy, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for Army vs. Navy this Saturday.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the winner of Army vs. Navy and receive $200 in free bets if you are correct when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, for Army vs. Navy this weekend.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET college football welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Army vs Navy Picks With College Football Betting Promos

It will feel strange without a Saturday full of college football games, so we will invest our sole focus into Army vs. Navy picks. Many sportsbooks are doing the same, which is why we have so many great college football betting promos for this game.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link before placing Army vs. Navy picks. Once you sign up, simply bet $5 on the team you believe will win, and you will earn $200 in free bets if you are correct. We lean Army in this matchup.

You can also claim college football free bets for Army vs. Navy by signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code link, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.