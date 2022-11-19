There is a full slate of great college football games during Week 12, giving us many different opportunities to make money this weekend. We also have many college football betting promos for Week 12 that you can claim, increasing your opportunity to score big profits on Saturday.

Below, we have organized the top college football betting promos for Week 12 from the best sports betting sites. We suggest you sign up and claim all of these promotions, as you can use these offers strategically to make the most money this weekend.

Top College Football Betting Promos For Week 12

A big weekend of college football means a big weekend for sports betting promotions. We have organized the top college football betting promos for Week 12 below. Sign up for any and all of these promotions today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on college football Week 12 picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL receive a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, for college football picks, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET promo code welcome offer is different depending on which state you are in. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. If you are in AZ, IN, LA, NY, or TN, you can sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 college football wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on a team to win in college football Week 12 and receive $200 in free bets if your team wins when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: When you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code, you are given a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on Week 12 college football picks this weekend.

Claim The Top College Football Betting Promos For Week 12

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal sports betting state, you are eligible to claim the top college football betting promos for Week 12. To get signed up and claim your welcome promotions today, take the following steps for each sportsbook.

Start by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the promo code field and deposit the minimum qualifying amount to complete your sign-up.

Repeat the sign-up steps above for each sportsbook to claim all of the college football betting promos for Week 12.

Make Bets With College Football Betting Promos For Week 12

You now know how to claim the top college football betting promos for Week 12. All that is left to do is redeem them on college football picks this weekend.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you are given a risk-free bet on Week 12 college football picks. Since you will receive your wager amount back, up to $1,000, on an incorrect pick, you could use this wager on something a little more risky with high-paying odds, such as Utah to upset Oregon.

With the DraftKings Promo Code, all you need to do is correctly pick a college football winner in Week 12 and you will turn your $5 wager into $200 in free bets. For this college football betting promo, it makes sense to play it safe, such as Georgia or Ohio State to win.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.