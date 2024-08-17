DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Preseason Odds Saturday

There are 13 games on Saturday's NFL preseason schedule, making it the ideal time to stake your claim to $150 in bonus bets with the latest DraftKings promo code welcome offer. The Carolina Panthers aim to snap a growing four-game August losing streak when they host the New York Jets on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

When you sign up today with the DraftKings promo code offer and make a qualifying first bet of just $5, you will be automatically rewarded with $150 in bonus bets that you can use to add to the excitement of wagering on the preseason NFL odds.

So, don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" link to get in on one of the industry's most lucrative sportsbook promos, and enjoy a $150 welcome bonus from one of the country's leading NFL betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code: Fast Sign up for $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Aug. 17, 2024

The latest DraftKings promo code welcome offer is available to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and located states where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Just follow these simple steps to sign up now.

Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process at DraftKings' secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form with your name, address, email and last four of your sociall security number and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Terms & Conditions

Signing up today for the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer enables you to claim $150 in bonus bets simply by making a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings.

It doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or loses, your new account will be credited with six bonus bets valued at $25 each once your qualifying first bet is settled. With $150 in bonus bets, you will enjoy more chances to make winning NFL picks including wagers on the NFL player props and Super Bowl odds.

Keep in mind, bonus bets earned through this exclusive welcome offer must be used within seven days, and cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet on NFL Preseason, MLB Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

In addition to a full slate of NFL preseason matchups, while the MLB pennant races continue on Saturday, highlighted by a crucial AL East battle between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

However you plan to spend your Saturday, you can enjoy an extra edge on the MLB odds and NFL point spreads with $150 in bonus bets by signing up today for the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link to get started with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, and start making your best NFL and MLB picks using one of America's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.