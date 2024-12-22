DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 & Win $150 Right Now for Week 16 NFL Betting Lines & Odds

The Week 16 NFL betting schedule features several big games this afternoon and tonight. Open a new account using the DraftKings promo code and qualify for $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner. Bet on Vikings-Seahawks, 49ers-Dolphins or any other sports betting market of interest to you.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and tap on our "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register using the DraftKings promo code offer.

By claiming one of the top sportsbook promos with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win. Use this sports betting bonus to wager on any of this afternoon's NFL games or tonight's Sunday Night Football Bucs-Cowboys clash. All of them will have an impact on the playoff picture in both conferences.

Whether it's the NFL this afternoon or tonight, the NBA or something else, wager on the sports betting market of your choice. Just tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this bet $5 and get $150 if your bet wins welcome offer!

DraftKings Promo Code: Here's How You Register to Win $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 22, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins after registering a new account on one of the nation's top sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook promotional offer welcome page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter the DraftKings promo code because the bet-and-get welcome offer is automatically applied to your new account when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to start your registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and if it settles as a win, get $150 in bonus bets to wager with on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code - Terms & Conditions for $150 Bonus Offer for 12/22

To claim the DraftKings promo code, there are several terms and conditions to fulfill to become eligible for this bet-and-get welcome offer. An individual must be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate as one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If a $5 first bet settles as a win, $150 in bonus bets are issued via one of the best NFL betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are funded as six $25 bonus-bet credits, each containing a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

With this DraftKings promo code, note that customers in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT must win their first bet to get the $150. If you are in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, you will receive their bonus bets, win or lose.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

DraftKings Promo Code Works for Vikings-Seahawks & NFL Betting Lines

Use the DraftKings promo code to register for an account and make your opening wager of $5 or more on one of the best NFL betting sites for games starting at today at 4:05 p.m. ET and later. If your bet wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

Use the DraftKings promo code to access the latest NFL odds and decide whether to take the over/under of 43.5 points for the Vikings-Seahawks or pick another game that you have an interest in. The Seahawks are in a battle for the NFC West title, while the Vikings are trying to keep pace with the Eagles and Lions for the top seed for the NFC playoffs.

Whichever way you want to bet, act right now. Start by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.