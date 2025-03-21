DraftKings Promo Code - Get $200 Bonus Instantly for Friday 2025 NCAA Tournament Odds

Get $200 in bonus bets after making an opening wager of $5 or more by using the DraftKings promo code to open an account for today's first-round games of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

When you use the DraftKings promo code offer, you're opening an account with one of the best sportsbook promo codes to use on today's NCAA college basketball tournament action and more.

Check out all the bluebloods playing today. North Carolina, which routed San Diego State in a First Four game Tuesday, faces Ole Miss. Kentucky takes on Troy. Michigan State battles Bryant. Two-time defending champ UConn is in an 8-9 game with Oklahoma.

The action today is non-stop, with the last game tipping off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Whichever way you decide to go after downloading one of the elite sports betting apps, when you sign up with the DraftKings promo code, you'll be guaranteed $200 bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for NCAA Odds

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 21, 2025

You can make a wager using one of the leading sports betting sites in minutes with the DraftKings promo code. Here is all you need to do to register to get a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get to the DraftKings registration form. Complete the sign-up process by providing basic personal information requested such as name, date of birth and address. You won't need to enter the DraftKings promo code because this sports betting bonus is automatically applied to your new account when you use our BET NOW links. You must verify that you are at least 21 years old and DraftKings will confirm that you are located where the sportsbook operates legally. Make a minimum deposit of $5 or more into your new account to start betting using one of the top credit card betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code $200 Bonus: Terms & Conditions for Friday, March 21

Here's what else you need to know to claim the DraftKings promo code bet-and-get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer from one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If you place a $5 first bet, $200 in bonus bets are issued instantly via one of the best college basketball betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are distributed as eight $25 bonus-bet credits, each with a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

You can use the bonus bets on any sport you want. Play them all on the NCAA Tournament using one of the best March Madness betting sites or spread them around to the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport you see on DraftKings. To get those guaranteed bonus bets, though, tap or click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons in this article to register today with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 instantly.

$200 Bonus for March Madness Odds & More with DraftKings Promo Code

You can make a $5 opening wager on any sports betting market using the DraftKings promo code and claim $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, since you'll be using one of the best college basketball betting sites.

With both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments in action, there are plenty of college basketball odds to bet. The women's tournament tips off with Round 1 games today and Saturday.

The calendar of events provides plenty options for bettors if you want to wager beyond the NCAA Tournament; with the DraftKings promo code bonus offer, you'll find one of the top NBA betting sites. Bet on live-in game odds, create parlays, peruse an endless array of NBA player props and more. You'll also find odds and more for WTA and ATP tennis, the PGA Tour and so many other sports betting markets.

Whichever way you want to bet, don't delay. Use one of the top March Madness betting promos right now by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.