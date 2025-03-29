Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Nets Guaranteed $300 Bonus for March Madness Duke-Alabama Odds

Today's Duke-Alabama and Florida-Texas Tech Elite 8 games will determine the first two spots in the Final Four. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account and start March Madness betting. You will earn $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

Register with one of the best sportsbook promos by tapping any "BET NOW" button on this page and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at sign-up. Texas Tech-Florida is at 6:09 p.m. ET. Alabama-Duke is set for 8:49 p.m. The winners will advance to the Final Four national semifinals April 5 in San Antonio.

Place a $10 wager for three straight days; regardless of whether your bet wins or not, you will receive $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300. You could instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Place a wager for your first 10 days as a new customer; if your bet doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in match bonus-bet credit.

Claim the exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 offer from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo or $1000 in No Sweat Bets. Before you place your first wager on March Madness or whatever interests you the most, however, download one of the top sports betting apps onto your mobile device and get a great sports betting bonus right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Bet Duke-Alabama Odds & Get $300 Bonus

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 29, 2025

The exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer is available to new customers, 21 and older, with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open a new account. Follow these simple steps to sign up and unlock your bonus bets on one of the best sports betting sites ahead of today's March Madness Elite Eight action.

Download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook betting app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. There's no need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo while registering. The best sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your account when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to sign up. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using one of the best PayPal betting sites or other supported payment method

Here's How the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo $300 Bonus Offer Works

Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo means you are using one of the best college basketball betting promos and get $300 in bonus bets to use on the sports betting markets that interest you.

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the top college basketball betting apps. Then place a qualifying cash wager to receive bonus bets.

Make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer each day for your first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, you will get $100 in credit each day to make bonus bets on college basketball odds and more, for a total of $300 in site credit. You'll be automatically enrolled in the promotion on Day 1 but will need to opt-in on Days 2 and 3.

There is also an opt-in requirement for each day if you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, which refunds a losing wager with bonus-bet credit. You must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Minimum odds of -500 or longer are required on every qualifying wager to earn up to a $100 matching bonus-bet credit on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager settles as a loss.

Any bonus-bet amount will be delivered as credit, which can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bonus bets if you prefer. Bonus bets made via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a bet while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Great for Elite Eight Odds, MLB Lines & More

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the Bet $30, Get $300 offer, one of the leading March Madness betting promos, ahead of today's regional final action and have bonus bets for next weekend's national semifinals.

Tonight's Elite Eight games are just one part of a fantastic Saturday schedule. When you take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get $300 in bonus bets, you can wager on the sports betting markets you are most interested in.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account on one of the leading March Madness betting sites and bet on anything of interest to you today. There are plenty of other sports betting markets, like NBA odds, MLB, today's women's NCAA Tournament games, MLS, UFC Fight Night from Mexico City, the NHL and more.

With the exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer, use one of the best sites for college basketball player props if you are in a location that allows such wagers, and sign up for an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Don't wait. Register now and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.