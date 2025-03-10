Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers: Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus Bets or $1000 No Sweat Bets

March Madness is one of the best times of the sports year and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is ready to deliver the excitement with a frenzy of bonus bet opportunities.

Depending on what state you live in, you could earn up to $300 in bonus bets with just $30 wagered over three days, which is the offer in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In New York you'll receive a 300% profit boost when you sign up for an account. Bettors everywhere else (and in all states but NY) can choose $1,000 on No Sweat Bets.

Just register for a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim one of the best sportsbook promos on the market. When you sign up, you can opt in to the offer in your state.

You can be ready for any of this week's conference basketball tournament games, NBA matchups or UFC Fight Night bouts from Vegas because it only takes a few minutes to get set up after adding one of the easiest sports betting apps to use.

Complete Details of the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 (NJ, PA, MI, AZ) / $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (all states) / 300% Profit Boost Token (NY) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 10, 2025

No matter where you're located, no matter which offer you choose, you'll quickly see why Fanatics Sportsbook promo is so popular. Find how easy the app is to use with a dedicated parlay hub and their daily promo offers. With the rewards program, secure profit boosts and more bonus bet opportunities.

The ACC and Big 12 Tournaments tip off on Tuesday with the Big East and Big Ten kicking of Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Boston to face the Celtics in a big NBA showdown Tuesday. Fight Night for UFC features a middleweight fight between No. 8 Marvin Vettori and No. 11 Roman Dolidze Saturday in Las Vegas.

Just open an account, select your offer, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will deliver the rest either in bonus bets or bet protection. Register today and enjoy all of March Madness with the Fanatics Sportsbook experience.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign-Up Steps

Set up an account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo with the steps below.

Click any BET NOW button to launch the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer page. Click on "Get Started" to open a QR code to scan in order to download the official Fanatics betting app. Select your state, provide an email address, set up a secure password, then enter a few personal details and accept the terms and conditions. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo does not require a bonus code if you tap BET NOW on this page. Verify you're of legal age to make online wagers and located in a state where Fanatics operates. Select a banking option Fanatics accepts and make a minimum $10 initial deposit.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Key Terms & Conditions

Once you've set up an account and selected your offer, launch the app and place your qualifying bet. Choose a sport, select a game and place your first bet on odds of -500 or greater odds. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo has you covered from there.

As an example, let's use Tuesday's Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers prime-time NBA matchup. With the Bet $30, Get $300 offer, if you place a $10 bet on the Pacers to win on their home court, you'll get $100 in bonus bets win or lose. You can then repeat the process with different wagers the next two days and collect $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300 in site credit.

With the No Sweat Bet offer, you would collect the winnings if Indiana wins or receive a bonus bet refund if Milwaukee wins, up to a maximum of $100. You can opt in a bet every day for 10 straight days that is covered by this bonus bet refund offer.

You must make your first bet on odds of -500 or greater (so -300 works, -600 does not) to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Bonus bets will be deposited in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling and can be used in any denomination you choose, but any remaining balance will expire seven days after being added to your account.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.