Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Score Up to $300 for Yankees vs Dodgers or Knicks-Pacers Odds

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Eastern Conference Finals is headed back to Indiana as the Pacers look to close out the Knicks and the Knicks try to advance to their first NBA Finals since 1999. While on the diamond, Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers host Aaron Judge and the Yankees. Such a big night in sports needs a big welcome bonus offer, and that's what players in MI, NJ, and PA will get when they sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which provides new players with $300 in bonus bets when they place $30 in real-money wagers.

Players signing up in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV can also use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to pick up $250 in guaranteed bonus bets after they place $50 in bets. All players in those states can also choose to receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets as their welcome bonus offer. Players in New York will receive a 100% profit boost daily for their first 10 days as a customer. All these options make this one of the industry's best sportsbook promos for this exciting time on the sports calendar.

The Knicks kept their season alive with a Game 5 111-94 win, but will need to pick up another one heading back to Indiana, while the Pacers can close it out in Indy, where they're 5-2 this postseason. Both the Dodgers and Yankees look like teams that could repeat as their respective league champions, and Saturday's matchup could be a preview of the Fall Classic. It doesn't get much better than Ohtani vs. Judge, and bettors can place wagers on those games and more once they get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Whatever you'll be tuned into to kick off the weekend, make sure you're doing so after signing up with one of the industry's top sports betting apps. Here's what to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo before everything gets underway on Saturday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register For Up to $300 Bonus & More

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: May 31, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Saturday, May 31

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost each day for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo to Wager On Yankees-Dodgers Odds & More

Bettors will need to follow just a few short steps to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. In addition to the welcome bonus, players will get access to a great mobile betting app, a fun rewards program, and a host of profit boosts that make Fanatics one of the best NBA betting promos. Here are the top games we're looking forward to on Saturday:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, May 31, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 6: Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET MLB: Brewers at Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on the NL East-leading Phils or the Brewers as they try to climb up the NL Central standings.

Brewers at Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on the NL East-leading Phils or the Brewers as they try to climb up the NL Central standings. MLB: Yankees at Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees at Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. ET MLB: Diamondbacks at Nationals, 10:10 p.m. ET

A 15-game slate is certainly highlighted by Yankees-Dodgers, but there are a handful of other great matchups in Major League Baseball on Saturday. Brewers-Phillies pits a pair of great pitching staffs against one another, while two NL MVP candidates square off in Arizona as Corbin Carroll's Diamondbacks battle James Wood and the Nationals.

Saturday's sports slate is loaded, and bettors can make it an even better one once they sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Get started by registering, picking up that welcome bonus offer, and then placing bets on your favorite sports, teams and players today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.