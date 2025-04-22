Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoff Odds Tuesday

The NBA's three-game playoff schedule tonight features Game 2 of the Bucks-Pacers with Indiana up 1-0 in the series. Bettors in select states can wager on this game and other throughout the postseason after they sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim up to $300 in bonus bets.

Bettors in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can get up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Just sign up and make a $10 wager to collect $100 in bonus bets. You can do this for two additional days and a minimum of $30 in opening wagers will result in $300 in bonus bets.

There is also a great deal with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for bettors in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV where a $10 qualifying wager can net you $50 in bonus bets. Bettors in these regions can use this deal for five consecutive days and grab $250 in bonus bets total for $50 in minimum opening wagers.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo has some of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market. That includes the flagship offer of 10 consecutive days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 daily. Just designate one bet each day as your 'No Sweat Bet' and Fanatics will provide coverage up to $100 each day for 10 straight days.

Look through tonight's NBA playoffs schedule with the Lakers-Timberwolves, Bucks-Pacers or Grizzlies-Thunder or find any game available on one of the top mobile sports betting apps available and make sure the odds are -500 or better to qualify for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Wager On NBA, NHL Playoffs & MLB Odds

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: April 22, 2025

Basektball bettors can use one of the best NBA betting promos out there to get started, but there's plenty of other sports action to wager on.

Best Bets with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Tuesday, April 22

NHL: Devils at Hurricanes, Game 2, 6 p.m. ET

Devils at Hurricanes, Game 2, 6 p.m. ET NHL: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Senators at Maple Leafs, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET NHL: Panthers at Lightning, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Panthers at Lightning, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET NHL: Wild at Golden Knights, Game 2, 11 p.m. ET

Wild at Golden Knights, Game 2, 11 p.m. ET MLB: Padres at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

Padres at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET MLB: Yankees at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET MLB: Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Devils-Hurricanes series gets back to action with Game 2, as Carolina will look to build on a Game 1 victory. The Canes remain one of the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The all-Canadien battle between Ottawa and Toronto continues with the Leafs up 1-0 and, likewise, the Florida rivalry series between the Panthers and Lightning gets underway with Game 1 of that series.

Just remember to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code when signing up for a new account, and you can take advantage of the great welcome offers, like the Bet $30, Get $300 in bonus bets and then place your bets at one of the top spots for NHL betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Sign Up For Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Today

In a matter of minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Terms & Conditions

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300. In CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets for five days, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets for five days, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 300% profit boost token after sign-up.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.