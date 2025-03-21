FanDuel Promo Code - Win $200 in Bonus Bets for Friday NCAA Round 1 Tournament Odds

Start your sports betting adventure by wagering on one of today's 16 NCAA Tournament first-round games. Use the FanDuel promo code to activate an account and make an opening wager of just $5 or more. If your bet settles as a win, you'll get $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code is one of the top sportsbook promos for college basketball betting because you can earn $200 to use for bonus bets if your opening wager of at least $5 is a winner.

The battle for the national championship continues and the action plays out all day with top seeds like Duke, Alabama, Michigan State and Florida on the schedule. Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer and stake your claim to $200 in bonus bets from one of the leading sports betting apps for the NCAA Tournament and anything else you might be interested in.

FanDuel Promo Code - Register Now & Win $200 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Odds

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5 & Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 21, 2025

Players who are at least 21 years old, physically present in a legal sports betting state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate, and a first-time customer can join one of the best sports betting sites available to claim the FanDuel promo code welcome bonus. Here's how:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to go to the new customer sign-up portal on FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You don't need to enter a FanDuel promo code when registering. The best sports betting bonus is automatically applied when using one of our BET NOW links. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred banking method supported on one of the leading PayPal betting sites. Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets if you win.

FanDuel Promo Code $200 Bonus Details for Friday NCAA Tournament Betting

Sign up using the latest FanDuel promo code on one of the premier college basketball betting apps and unlock an exclusive welcome offer for new customers that can earn you $200 in bonus bets when you make a winning first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market.

Here's how the FanDuel promo code works on one of the easiest-to-use credit card betting sites: Place a $5 qualifying cash wager of any type on any sport, bet type and odds. If your opening wager settles as a win, you will get $200 in bonus-bet credit.

Your $200 in site credit is issued within 72 hours of your bet settling and does not have to be wagered in one lump sum with one of the top college basketball betting promos. You can break up the $200 into as many bonus bets as you wish.

There is a limit of one promotional bonus per person. Bonus bets awarded via the FanDuel promo code expire after seven days, cannot be withdrawn or transferred, and are not returned when staked on a winning wager. Any bonus funds and profit boost tokens are ineligible for this bet-and-get promotional offer, along with any cashed-out wagers via the cash-out feature.

Use FanDuel Promo Code for March Madness NCAA Tournament Odds

The latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer has the entire NCAA Tournament at your fingertips on one of the best March Madness betting sites. Place your opening wager on any of today's games, like Florida-Norfolk State, Robert Morris-Alabama, Michigan State-Bryant and the overall top seed Duke Blue Devils. If your bet of $5 or more wins, you'll get $200 for bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the top March Madness betting promos and has all of the college basketball odds, plus the best features for whichever way you want to wager on the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

There are also lots of locations where you can wager on college basketball player props, but make sure there are no restrictions in your sports betting state. However, game props and traditional betting markets are available to wager in every state where FanDuel Sportsbook is legally licensed to operate.

Before you make your opening wager, though, sign up using the FanDuel promo code and tap on any "BET NOW" button to get $200 in bonus bets if your opening bet of just $5 or more is a winner. What are you waiting for? Register now and start betting on the NCAA Tournament and get your share for March Madness betting!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.