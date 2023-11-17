Joe Burrow Injury News: Bengals Odds Moving After Quarterback Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a huge blow. Star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury that he endured during Thursday Night Football's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on November 16.

Breaking: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament. pic.twitter.com/8HxNl5URmm — ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2023

With the latest injury news, how have the betting lines moved for the Bengals' Super Bowl odds? Let's look at the movement that has taken place on the top Ohio betting apps.

During the Thursday Night Football matchup with the Ravens, Joe Burrow landed on his right wrist after taking a hit from Calais Campbell. On the following play, which resulted in a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, reports indicate that he "felt a pop" in his wrist. He was seen grabbing at his wrist in what appeared to be a lot of pain.

On the sideline, Burrow was attempting to take some warmup throws to work out the issue and return to the game, but it was clear on the telecast that he was unable to grip the ball and was in a lot of pain. He was unable to return, and news today indicates he tore a ligament in his wrist and will be done for the year.

Who Will Start At Quarterback For the Bengals With Joe Burrow Out For The 2023 Season?

In his absence, it was Jake Browning that filled in. He stepped in to complete 8/14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Currently, the Bengals don't have any other quarterbacks on the roster, which will be an immediate need for them to feel.

The Bengals have also brought in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a workout. Flacco, who spent most of his career in the AFC North for the rival Ravens, would give them a veteran presence and a familiarity with their division opponents.

The Bengals declined to shore up their quarterback depth in the offseason, which could come back to bite them with a 5-5 record and looking like a longshot to make the playoffs.

What Are The Updated Bengals Odds?

Things aren't looking for the Bengals, who entered the year as one of the favorites to make a run at a Super Bowl. The Bengals Super Bowl odds currently sit all the way down at +13000, which is behind the Vikings and ahead of the Buccaneers.

At 5-5 and in last place in the AFC North, the Bengals will have no time to waste in response to the Burrow news. This weekend, they'll have a matchup with the Steelers, and will have games against the Browns, Chiefs, Vikings, and the Steelers again remaining this season. If you want to sign up with the best sports betting sites in Ohio, you can claim generous welcome offers through the top Ohio betting promos to bet on Bengals NFL odds now.

