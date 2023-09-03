Kentucky Betting Update: When Can I Bet On NFL Odds?

Sports betting is coming to Kentucky next month, and you can get ready by signing up with the best Kentucky sportsbooks.

With 27 different online sports betting apps preparing to make their mark on Kentucky, new bettors can get their hands on the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes through a number of sports betting sites. Bettors will be able to place wagers on collegiate sports and pro leagues, particularly NFL odds, beginning the fourth week of the 2023-2024 season.

Kentucky Sports Betting Timeline

Kentucky sports betting is now open for pre-registration and new bettors can sign up using any of the best sportsbook promo codes below.

Following pre-registration, retail sports betting will launch on September 7. All online betting will then begin on September 28, just in time to place wagers for NFL Week 4 odds, including a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Pre-Register For NFL Betting In Kentucky

With pre-registration now open, new customers residing in Kentucky can start racking up hundreds of dollars in bonus bets using one of the promo codes below. Sportsbooks, including Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Penn (ESPN Bet), Circa, and Fanatics will be the first to roll out.

Check out the following promo codes available now:

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-register using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET: Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET to bet $50, get $250 when sports betting launches in Kentucky.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the best games throughout the 2023 season.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive a $10 bonus bet for each TD scored during Thursday Night Football on September 28 , up to $50.

To get started, pre-register for one of the new Kentucky sportsbooks above. It will take you to a portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. You will get your bonus bets immediately.

Then, on Launch Day, September 28, you can make an initial deposit using PayPal or any major credit cards. Only the fun part is left! Begin making wagers on NFL odds, joining other sportsbook bettors across the nation.

Claim The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promo Codes For NFL Odds

As September 28 approaches for Kentuckians, now is the best time to get your hands on great deals to win hundreds of dollars this NFL season. The best part is new bettors are not limited to just one. Sign up for multiple offers, earning bonus bets across all of the best sportsbooks.

Though there are no professional sports teams in Kentucky, bet on any pro team in neighboring states, including the Cincinnati Bengals, who continue to be an annual AFC contender with quarterback Joe Burrow. Or take a swing at the Indianapolis Colts. Will the sixth new starting quarterback in the last six seasons be their lucky charm?

New bettors can place wagers on Launch Day on NFL odds, including moneylines, point spreads, futures, and parlays. You can also bet on NFL futures, like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds. Click to begin pre-registration and claim your bonus bets early.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.