Kentucky Sports Betting Apps Are Live With Over $2,500 in Promo Offers

Kentucky Online Sportsbooks Celebrate Sports Betting Launch With Up To $2,500 in Promo Offers

Online sports betting in Kentucky is officially live and legal and sports bettors in the Bluegrass State are already placing their bets using the best Kentucky sports betting apps. At RotoWire we found the top legal sports betting apps offering thousands in Kentucky betting promos for those who sign up.

Those Kentucky sportsbooks include, BetMGM Kentucky, Caesars Kentucky, FanDuel Kentucky, DraftKings Kentucky, Bet365 Kentucky, Circa Kentucky, Fanatics Kentucky, and ESPN Bet Kentucky.

Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos | Register With The Best KY Sportsbooks, Get Up To $2,500 in Bonuses

New customers residing in Kentucky can sign up today and start claiming hundreds of dollars in bonus bets using one of the promo codes below.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS

Use the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS and get First Bet Offer up to $1,500 or Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day. Bet $5, and claim in $200 in Bonus Bets. Use the "BET NOW" button below.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets.

NEW OFFER: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

NEW OFFER: $5,000 No Sweat Bet for New Kentucky Users

>> Use the "BET NOW" button below to sign up <<

To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any live sport market during the timeframe of the offer. All bonus bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.

Promo Offer Begins: 9 September 28 @ 6:00 AM EST

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code

Use the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive $365 in Bonus Bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code | ROTOGET

New bettors can register with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code "ROTOGET" today, to Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonus Bets when the Caesars Kentucky officially goes live. As Caesars Sportsbook sets to launch in Kentucky, there will also be an offer giving you up to $1000 on if your first bet loses.

Up to $1000 on Caesars if your first bet loses

Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonus Bets

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky. The $250 dollar bonus will be split into $50 dollar increments with the first $50 coming immediately after the initial $50 dollar cash wager settles. Then, another $50 will enter your account on each of the next 4 Monday's.

You must use each $50 within 7 days of receiving it.

Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Apps & Sportsbook Promos To Choose From

Kentucky's recent entry into the realm of online sports betting presents an ideal moment to explore the exclusive sports betting bonuses offered by leading Kentucky sportsbooks.

BetMGM Kentucky : First Bet Offer up to $1,500 or Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets.

: First Bet Offer up to $1,500 or Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets. Caesars Kentucky : Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets. Use Promo Code: ROTOGET

: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets. Use Promo Code: ROTOGET FanDuel Kentucky : Bet $5 and snag $200 in Bonus Bets & $5,000 No Sweat Bet

: Bet $5 and snag $200 in Bonus Bets & $5,000 No Sweat Bet DraftKings Kentucky : Bet $5, and claim in $200 in Bonus Bets.

: Bet $5, and claim in $200 in Bonus Bets. Bet365 Kentucky: Lay down $1, and get $365 in Bonus Bets.

These sweet welcome promotions come with bonus bets, specially crafted to enhance your sports betting budget right from the outset. Make sure you don't overlook this opportunity to take advantage of these generous betting promotions, accessible on the premier sports betting platforms in Kentucky.

As sports betting gains momentum in Kentucky, the introduction of these mobile platforms is set to elevate the state's legal betting landscape. These apps are poised to provide unmatched convenience, enabling both residents and visitors to place their bets from any location within Kentucky's borders. At RotoWire, we urge our readers to delve into the latest offerings. Through our detailed review, newcomers can access registration links to secure the finest sign-up bonuses before downloading the top-tier Kentucky sports betting apps.

Claim Your Kentucky Sports Betting Promo Code Offers | Up To $2,500 in Bonuses

To get started, sign up for the new Kentucky sportsbooks above. It will take you to a portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. You will get your bonus bets immediately.

Make an initial deposit using PayPal or any major credit cards. Only the fun part is left! Begin making wagers on NFL odds, joining other sportsbook bettors across the nation.

New bettors can place wagers on Launch Day on NFL odds, including moneylines, point spreads, futures, and parlays. You can also bet on NFL Week 4 Odds, NFL futures, like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds. Click to begin pre-registration and claim your bonus bets early.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.