Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 - Grab $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA Play-In Game Odds

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The The NBA play-in tournament will conclude tomorrow with games to determine the No. 8 seed in both conferences. New customers can sign up with either Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW for amazing offers to cash in on this event.

Bettors in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KY, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can use the promo code ROTOBG1. With this offer if you can win an opening wager of at least $1 will result in receiving $150 in bonus bets (paid out as six $25 tokens).

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW remains active and with that offer, you can make an initial wager of at least $1 and receive 100% profit boosts for your next 10 bets.

You can choose one of these great sportsbook promos to help guide you through this month of events. The play-in games start a weekend of NBA playoffs where all 16 teams will be in action. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a first bet on any NBA games over this weekend.

Days after an exciting finish at The Masters, the PGA TOUR will be at Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage Open. It's also the final day of the NHL regular season and ESPN will have a doubleheader featuring the Capitals-Penguins and the Flames-Kings. With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you can access one of the best sports betting apps to make an opening wager on any game on the calendar.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $150 Bonus or 10 Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all locations) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 17, 2025

There are four playoff spots still up for grabs, and we're excited to see the fireworks that stars like Steph Curry or Ja Morant will bring in the West as well as Paolo Banchero or Trae Young in the East.

The arrival of the NBA's second season is the perfect time to sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW. In addition to earning the welcome bonus offer, players will gain unlimited access to the other great features that makes Caesars Sportsbook one of the best places to make your NBA wagers.

Get started today by registering for a new account, using the state-specific welcome bonus offer, and begin placing wagers on your favorite NBA teams and players.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $150 Bonus Offer Sign Up Process

It couldn't be easier to sign up with one of the industry's leading sports betting sites and get access to your favorite NBA bets. Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to create your account takes just a few short minutes to complete:

Click any of the links here to begin the registration process; if it isn't already filled in, type in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW depending on the state in which you're signing up.

Create an account and provide the required personal information. You must be 21 or older (18+ in some locations). Enter ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $150 Bonus, 10 Profit Boosts Details

Players who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 can then place a $1 wager on any set of odds in any sports betting market. If that wager wins, they'll earn $150 in bonus bets, paid out as six $25 bonus bets. There's a nice 14-day expiration window on those bonus bets–with most operators offering just seven days to use your bonus tokens.

Players who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW can place any $1 on the odds of their choosing to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. The profit boosts are yours regardless of the outcome of your first bet, giving betters 10 chances to double their funds (with a max amount of $25 wagers and an additional $2,500 boosted). Players also have 14 days to use those boosts, which is more than enough time with the NBA Playoffs getting underway in April.

There is a one-time playthrough requirement on all bonus bets and profit boosts earned from Caesars Sportsbook. Simply place your bets, use your tokens and any winnings become profit. Players can then withdraw those funds or bet them again as normal funds. Sign up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.