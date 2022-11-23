Maryland sports wagering has finally launched, which means you have a tremendous opportunity to cash in on generous betting offers to redeem now for new users.

Since the Maryland sports wagering market is expected to be competitive right out of the gate, some of the best sports betting sites will attempt to drive new business to their platform by deploying the best sports betting promos like the ones you will find below.

Maryland sports wagering Offers To Redeem Now

It is easy to qualify for any of the following Maryland sports-betting offers that you can redeem now.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user of the sportsbook corresponding with the offer you want to sign up for, and physically located in Maryland when you sign up and bet, you will qualify for these generous offers today.

BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you sign up with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users will get first bet insurance worth up to $1,000 paid back in free bets if you don't win.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Maryland Promo Code ROTOPICS will give new users a two-part welcome offer. First, when you bet as little as $20 or as much as $100 on your first bet, you will get a $100 free bet, no matter the outcome. Furthermore, for the second part of the offer, any bet that you make over $100 will give you back a free bet of up to $1,500, if your initial bet settles as a loss.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: When you sign up with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code, new users will get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet settles as a loss, FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook will reimburse your account in free bets up to $1,000.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: The DraftKings Maryland Promo Code will give new users a chance to win $200 in free bets when they make a $5 bet on a pregame NFL moneyline and it is settled as a winning wager.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: When you register today with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, new users will get five-second chance bets worth up to $100 each. You will get one second-chance bet on each of the first five days your new account is active.

Signing Up For Maryland sports wagering Offers To Redeem Now

To sign up for the Maryland sports wagering offers that you can redeem now, follow the simple steps listed below

Click through the link next to the betting offer you want to take advantage of now.

Once you are redirected to the affiliated sportsbook's new user registration portal, enter your basic qualifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

The next step will prompt you to enter a bonus code or promo code if the betting offer you want to sign up for calls for one.

If you need to make a minimum deposit to qualify for your bonus offer, do so now.

If the bonus you are signing up for calls for you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus, make that bet now.

Enjoy legal sports betting in Maryland.

It would be in your best interest to read through the terms and conditions of each Maryland sports wagering offer that you want to take advantage of today. Doing so will help you avoid any future misunderstandings in the small print.

What Are The Best Maryland sports wagering Offers To Redeem Now?

The best Maryland sports wagering offers for you to redeem now are the ones that meet all of your needs as an individual bettor.

While you may want five second-chance bets worth up to $100 each – one per day for the first five days your new account is open – then the offer with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code is the one for you.

However, if you want a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet as well as the flexibility to use your free bet credits any way you like in case your initial wager loses, then consider the offer with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code.

Ultimately, it would be in your best interest to take advantage of more than one of these offers at once.

While doing so is an outstanding way to protect and expand your bankroll from the get-go, having multiple sports betting accounts loaded with funds will open up the opportunity for you to diligently do your line shopping, which is a strategy you can not effectively deploy if you are only signed up with one betting app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.