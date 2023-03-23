When Massachusetts mobile sports betting went live on March 10, some of the top sportsbooks on the market also launched. With so many to choose from, new bettors may have some difficulty when it comes to narrowing down the best Massachusetts betting promos to sign up for.

The good thing is that the top five Massachusetts betting apps are organized below to make your life easier.

Massachusetts Betting Apps: Download These 5 Apps Now

When you sign up for the following Massachusetts sportsbooks, new users collect a generous welcome bonus in the process. You get these bonuses just for registering for a new account and completing a few easy steps, that are detailed later in this guide.

Here are the best Massachusetts betting apps on the market today. Downlowad these 5 apps now to place your first bets on any open sports betting market.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users a $1,000 first bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET gives new users a first bet on Caesars for up to $1,500.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code now to get $100 when you bet $100.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $200 in bonus bets when you bet only $5 when you sign up with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5.

You can get your hands on the above offers as long as you check off the following boxes. To qualify, you must be a new sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Massachusetts when you sign up and bet today.

Register For The Top Massachusetts Betting Apps: Download These 5 Apps Now

Register for the best Massachusetts betting apps in just a few simple steps. These steps are listed below. When you're through, you'll secure a generous Massachusetts betting promo from every sportsbook you register for today.

Click through the link next to the Massachusetts betting promotion you want to take advantage of now. Enter your basic identifying information including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

Now enter a bonus code or a promo code if you need one to activate the welcome offer. Not all offers require one of these codes. Finally, make your qualifying first-time minimum deposit to activate the bonus. Be mindful that some of these offers also ask you to make a qualifying minimum first bet to get your bonus.

The best way to determine what each offer requires is to read through the terms and conditions of every offer you are signing up for today. Doing so lets you know important information like first-time deposit and first bet minimums.

Download These 5 Apps Now To Get The Best Massachusetts Betting Apps

There are thousands in bonus bets available for you to take advantage of when you sign up for the best Massachusetts betting apps today. Although you can sign up for each offer once, nothing is stopping you from signing up for multiple offers at different sportsbooks. Doing so is the best way to maximize all of the welcome offers on the market for new Massachusetts bettors.

One of the best welcome offers is courtesy of BetMGM Massachusetts. When you sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you get a first bet offer worth $1,000. This is one of the most generous welcome offers that you can use to bet on popular markets like CBB national championship odds and NBA player props with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

