Michigan State vs Auburn Odds & Michigan Sportsbook Promos for Spartans-Tigers in Elite 8

Michigan State and Auburn meet in the NCAA Elite 8 on Sunday, and it's a March Madness match made in basketball heaven as the top two seeds in the South Region meet with a spot in the Final Four on the line. Such a thrilling matchup makes it an excellent time to grab these Michigan sports betting promos for Michigan State vs Auburn odds, other Elite 8 action and more.

The Tigers enter as 5.5-point favorites for the game, which tips off in Atlanta at 5:05 p.m. ET, but the Spartans have been on an impressive run, and it's hard to bet against a Tom Izzo squad this time of year. That means Michigan State vs Auburn odds will be among the most popular wagered on at sports betting apps for NCAA Elite 8 action.

Fans and bettors who are ready to get in on the action can use the best the Michigan sports betting apps — some of the top March Madness betting sites — for all things Auburn vs Michigan State odds.

Michigan State vs Auburn Elite 8 Odds

Odds via BetMGM

Stop us if you've heard this before, but the Spartans are playing their best basketball late in the season. Izzo's group won eight of its last nine games before the NCAA Tournament (including six over ranked teams) and advanced Friday night to this matchup with a gritty 73-70 win over Ole Miss. The Spartans are led by their dynamic guard play, notably Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Jeremy Fears and Jase Richardson, who scored 20 in the win over Ole Miss. Toss in a top-5 defense and Spartans fans are eyeing their first title since 2000 and third championship all-time.

Auburn is a solid favorite in these Elite 8 odds but needed an impressive second-half comeback to take down Michigan in the Sweet 16, wiping out a nine-point deficit in the final 12+ minutes to earn its third Elite 8 appearance all-time. Bruce Pearl's squad plays tough defense, which is why the Auburn vs Michigan State over/under odds are a modest 148.5.

Johni Broome led the Tigers in the Sweet 16 with 22 points and 16 rebounds, but it was really freshman Tahaad Pettiford and senior Denver Jones who got hot and knocked out the Wolverines, denying Michigan sports bettors two state teams in the Elite 8.

Michigan Sportsbook Promos - Bet Elite 8 Auburn vs Michigan State Odds

