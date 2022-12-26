To wrap up an eventful NFL Week 16, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. You can get in on the action by using the best sportsbook promo codes available for the game.

You'll find the best Monday Night Football betting promos for Colts vs. Chargers listed below. Sign up using any and all of the welcome promotions to join the best sports betting sites this Monday night.

Sign Up Using Monday Night Football Betting Promos For Colts vs. Chargers

You can explore the best Monday Night Football betting promos being offered to new users today. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, sign up and claim all of these great NFL betting offers ahead of the Colts vs. Chargers game.

To sign up, click the promo code link for the sportsbook you want to join. This takes you to the sportsbook's registration page, where you'll be asked to provide your personal information to verify your identity. Make sure to enter the promo code into the required field and to deposit the necessary amount to activate the promo code offer. Finally, place your qualifying first bet to reap the benefits of these Monday Night Football betting promos for Colts vs. Chargers.

Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos For Colts vs. Chargers

While Christmas may be over, the gifts keep on coming with these Monday Night Football betting promos for Colts vs. Chargers. Claim these bonus offers for Week 16 MNF today:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for the Monday Night Football Week 16 game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: This welcome bonus is one of the most valuable for Monday Night Football. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: With the DraftKings Promo Code link below, you can bet $5 on either team to win this Colts vs. Chargers matchup and get $150 in free bets, if your bet wins.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link below are given a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, for the Colts vs. Chargers MNF game.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET NFL welcome offer is different depending on your location. New users in Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, and Tennessee can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when they place a $50 wager on Monday Night Football. If you are in Colorado, Michigan, or New Jersey, you get $100 in free bets when you place a $100 first bet.

Bet On Colts vs. Chargers With Monday Night Football Betting Promos

Sign up with Monday Night Football betting promos for Colts vs. Chargers in NFL Week 16. These welcome offers give you bonus funds to place bets on MNF this week.

The DraftKings Promo Code offer is a fantastic one. After you sign up, simply bet $5 on the Chargers to win at home against the Colts. If your bet wins, then you get $150 in free bets. It's that simple!

There are many interesting player props to place on Monday Night Football as well. Our best bet in that category is an Austin Ekeler anytime touchdown, which can be your first bet when using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, and/or the FanDuel Promo Code when you bet on Monday Night Football tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.