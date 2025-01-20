NBA on MLK Day 2025: Best Betting Promos, Offers, Schedule & How to Watch

The two biggest days for NBA bettors on the top sports betting apps are Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the federal holiday features an eight-game slate of basketball that provides fans with more than 12 hours straight of NBA action.

Among the highlights of NBA on MLK Day 2025 is a TNT doubleheader, starting with a Western Conference matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics facing Steph Curry and the Warriors at Golden State. And you can wager on all the action with sportsbook promos that deliver hundreds of instant bonus bets, 10 100% profit boosts and a whole lot more.

Our betting guide to the NBA games on MLK Day breaks down the best offers from the top sports betting sites, how to claim the offers, the complete schedule and how to watch all the action. Remember you can also claim these offers and use those bonus bets for CFP Championship Game betting tonight.

Best Promos for Betting on NBA Games on MLK Day

🏀 Betting Site ✅ Promo Code 🔥 Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

BetMGM: The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS delivers a $1,500 first-bet offer for those betting on NBA games on MLK Day. If your first bet loses, you will receive a bonus-bet refund, up to $1,500, paid as five equal bonus bets for wagers of $50 or more and a single credit for the full amount for smaller bet ($49 or less).

Caesars Sportsbook: The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW is a terrific offer for NBA bettors as it delivers 10 100% profit boosts if you place an opening wager of $1 or more. These boosts can be placed on wagers of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings is capped at $2,500.

Fanatics Sportsbook: With NBA action every day, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is also a great deal for frequent bettors as it delivers a No Sweat Bet up to $100 every day for 10 straight days.

bet365: If you want to bet on the NBA on MLK Day and lock in guaranteed bonus bets, win or lose, then sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of $5 or more.

DraftKings: Place a $5 or more bet on any odds you see in today's NBA games on MLK Day and you will instantly get $200 in bonus bets from our DraftKings promo code offer. You'll get eight $25 credits that you can use on other bets today if you like.

FanDuel: The FanDuel promo code is an incredible offer of $300 in site credit for all new customers who wager and win an initial bet of $5 or more. You can bet on any odds – even a monster favorite – and you will get the $300 in bonus bets after it settles as a winner.

How to Claim NBA on MLK Day Betting Promos

Signing up for the latest NBA betting promos to wager on the NBA games on MLK Day is a simple process. While the steps might vary slightly from operator to operator, this is the usual drill:

Tap BET NOW in this guide next to the offer you want to claim; remember, you can claim as many as you like If prompted, provide the state you are located in; hit the register or sign-up button Provide the required personal information to establish an account, including the last four digits of your SSN Any required promo code should auto fill when you tap BET NOW; if not simply type or paste it in Verify your age and location Make the required deposit and place your qualifying wager

NBA Games on MLK Day 2025: Schedule & How to Watch

Mavericks at Hornets (Noon ET, NBA TV)

Pistons at Rockets (2 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Timberwolves at Grizzlies (2:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Suns at Cavs (3:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Celtics at Warriors (5 p.m. ET, TNT)

Jazz at Pelicans (8 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Bulls at Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

The NBA on MLK Day tips off with the Charlotte Hornets hosting the Dallas Mavericks at noon on NBA TV. TNT will air a doubleheader (Timberwolves-Warriors at 2:30 p.m. and Celtics-Warriors at 5 p.m.), while all other games will be on NBA League Pass.

Bet on NBA on MLK Day Games Now

The best NBA betting sites have rolled out incredible offers for the eight-game slate of NBA games on MLK Day this year. You can sign up for as many of these welcome offers as you like and score hundreds in guaranteed bonus bets, profit boosts and much more. Just tap BET NOW next to the offers you like, register for a new account and make your bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.