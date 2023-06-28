Nebraska Sports Betting - What State Will Legalize Next?

Sports betting has been legalized in more than half of the states in America, which increases the likelihood that you can engage in betting on tonight's sporting events if you are located in one of those states. However, the situation is a bit more complicated for sports fans in Nebraska.

Although sports betting has been legalized in Nebraska, the market is not as widely accessible as in some other states where the best sports betting sites are legal. This means that residents of Nebraska may have more limited options or face certain restrictions when it comes to participating in sports betting activities compared to individuals in states with more established sports betting markets.

While Nebraska has recently launched its sports betting industry, it currently only permits in-person wagers, necessitating sports enthusiasts to visit specific venues to participate. The industry's best sports betting apps have yet to go live due to current state sports betting laws. Considering this, let's examine the Nebraska sports betting market and explore other states that may soon legalize sports gambling by deploying the top credit card betting sites.

Is Nebraska Sports Betting Legal?

Nebraska sports betting is indeed legally permitted as a result of various gambling initiatives included in the 2020 election ballot. These initiatives granted approval for the establishment of racetrack/casino hybrids, commonly known as "racinos," and designated the Nebraska Gaming Commission as the regulatory authority for the state's gambling industry. Subsequently, on May 27, 2021, Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 561, officially legalizing sports betting in Nebraska.

The sports betting legislation specifically legalized in-person sports betting in Nebraska, restricted to designated racetracks or racinos. Top PayPal betting sites are not yet legal for online bettors to use. The bill encompasses both professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of in-state collegiate prop-bets, such as those involving the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays.

When Will Nebraska Sports Betting Launch?

While Nebraska sports betting has already been launched, there was a considerable delay between the legalization of sports betting and the acceptance of the first legal wager in the state. This delay occurred due to the need to establish and agree upon numerous rules and regulations governing the industry.

As an illustration, LB 876 introduced a requirement stating that proposed racinos should maintain a minimum distance of 50 miles between each other. This measure aimed to ensure proper dispersion and prevent unnecessary overlap. The intention behind this provision was to create a fair and competitive sports betting market, allowing each racetrack or racino an equal opportunity to prosper and sustain its operations.

Although the legalization of sports betting in Nebraska occurred on May 25, 2021, the first official sports wager was not accepted until June 22, 2023. This inaugural bet took place at the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln. The wager in question amounted to $220 and was placed on Nebraska's victory in their season-opening college football game against Minnesota.

What State Will Legalize Sports Betting Next?

With the wait for legalized sports betting in Nebraska now concluded, it's worth considering which states might be the next to legalize sports betting next. The best part is that when a new state legalizes sports betting, new bettors can take advantage of generous sportsbook promo codes to help grow their bankroll from their first wager.

The most recent state to legalize sports betting was North Carolina, which passed on June 14th. Their sports betting market is expected to go live in January 2024.

The states of Georgia, Missouri, and Minnesota are often mentioned as potential candidates for legalizing sports betting in the future. These states boast significant sports betting markets, given the presence of NFL teams and prominent Division I collegiate teams that participate in major games. It would be prudent to closely monitor sports betting news and developments in these three states throughout 2024 to stay informed about any potential progress toward legalization.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.