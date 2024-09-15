NFL Best Bets for Sunday Week 2: RotoWire Expert Predictions, Props & Picks (9/15)

Ready to place some bets on the first Sunday football action of the year? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your NFL best bets and picks on any of today's Week 2 action.

NFL Week 2 Picks & Best Bets

Dallas Cowboys (-6) vs New Orleans Saints

Both teams faced inferior opponents in their respective Week 1 matchups and took care of business. However, the Cowboys seemed a bit more impressive perfecting their craft on the road, while the Saints beat down the worst team in the NFL at home. Dallas had a couple of touchdown drives on offense early last week before slowing down the horses and came away with four field goals and a punt return TD. Look for the Boys to keep their foot on the gas in what should be a somewhat competitive game until the fourth quarter.

Baltimore Ravens (-8) vs Las Vegas Raiders

This might be the biggest mismatch of the week on paper, and it's not a great situation for a West Coast team coming East for a 1:00 game. That's beside the point, as the Ravens nearly snuck out of Arrowhead with a win in the opener, and they even had an extra three days to prepare for the Raiders. We expect Baltimore to thrive in its home opener with the defense putting its mark on the game early and often.

Over 51 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Baker Mayfield was the highest-rated QB in the opening week, spreading the ball around to his main three targets, and even getting some others involved for big plays. The Lions could struggle running the ball against the Bucs tough front, but they are missing two secondary members, with another two listed as questionable. Three of the previous four Bucs-Lions meetings have gone over the total, with all three overs coming in Detroit.

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's surmounting injuries appear more serious than led on, and the Bengals will likely be without WR Tee Higgins again. There's something that doesn't click with Burrow and early-season games, as he is 1-8 in Week 1 & 2 throughout his NFL career. Meanwhile, the defending champion Chiefs showcased a nice variety of weapons not named Travis Kelce, thus allowing Xavier Worthy to explode onto the scene with two TDs in his NFL debut. It should be noted that Andy Reid also has an extra three days to prepare for Burrow and the Bengals for a home game.

Houston Texans (-6) vs Chicago Bears

It was a rough debut for Bears rookie Caleb Williams, and Week 2 could get even tougher if WRs Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are out (both listed GTD.) The Texans looked great in a tough Indianapolis road environment last week, and we should expect them to come back with even more goodness for the home crowd. It was a great sign to see free-agent signings Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon getting involved plenty in the opener, especially with many questions surrounding them in the offseason.

