NFL Parlay Picks - Week 16 NFL Parlays To Wager

Each easy-to-use mobile betting app also comes with its own welcome offer, and eligible users can sign up for multiple NFL betting apps to take advantage of the best sports betting promos, such as a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 using our BetMGM Bonus Code. After signing up, check out the NFL parlay picks below, which consist of NFL Week 16 parlays to wager on right now.

How To Make NFL Parlay Picks And Week 16 NFL Parlays To Wager

The most popular bet types on the NFL are moneyline, spread and total bets. A moneyline bet is simply a wager on a team to win the game. A spread bet is a bet on a team to cover the expected point difference, so a favorite will need to win by more than the spread while an underdog can lose by less than the spread for your wager to win. A total bet concerns the over/under on the combined number of points scored. Both sides of spread or total bets usually have -110 odds.

Parlay bets consist of a combination of multiple bets, or legs. For instance, a bet on both the Jets and Giants to win in Week 16 would be a two-leg parlay. To win a parlay wager, all legs must hit, while losing any leg is enough for the bet to bust. On the other hand, the potential payout for a parlay wager is substantially larger compared to betting on each leg individually.

Leading NFL betting apps such as BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook also offer Same Game Parlay options consisting of multiple aspects of a single game, but the Week 16 NFL parlays to wager below focus on traditional parlays from multiple games.

Where To Make NFL Parlay Picks And Week 16 NFL Parlays To Wager

There are plenty of mobile sportsbook options on which you can make NFL parlay picks. Some of the industry leaders are BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 16 NFL Parlays To Wager And NFL Parlay Picks

You can use the Week 16 NFL parlay picks below verbatim, mix and match individual legs from various Week 16 NFL parlays to wager on, or even stick with a specific moneyline, spread or total bet for Week 16.

A three-leg moneyline parlay on the Jets (-108) to worsen Trevor Lawrence's 2-13 career NFL road record, the Lions (-146) to build on their three-game winning streak against the offensively challenged Panthers, and the Steelers (-152) to add to their 5-2 record when T.J. Watt plays against the Raiders works out to +438 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. A $100 wager with those three legs would pay out an additional $438 for a total of $538.

A winning three-leg spread parlay on the Texans (+7) to keep it close against the struggling Titans, Ravens (-7) to cover against rookie Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and Buccaneers (-6) to get right against Arizona's third-string QB would pay out $711.57 on a $100 bet on BetMGM.

If you take over 39.5 points in Bengals-Patriots, under 39.5 in Commanders-49ers and under 46.5 in Eagles-Cowboys, a winning Week 16 NFL parlay bet on Caesars Sportsbook would turn $100 into $695.79.

