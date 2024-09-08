NFL Picks & Best Bets for Sunday (9/8) | Bet Football Picks, Claim $4950 Today

Ready to place some bets on the first Sunday football action of the year? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your NFL picks and best bets on any of today's Week 1 action.

NFL Week 1 Picks & Best Bets

Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

In this matchup of teams with new signal-callers, we're giving the advantage to the home team. After all, the Steelers are one of the most popular teams to bet on this Sunday – according to the public – and when the people are leaning heavily in one direction, we're pulling the reverse on them. The Falcons are one of the most highly-touted NFL teams coming into this season, and we're all going to see why today. This matchup has an intriguing 3.5-point spread on it, which will definitely push people in the Steelers' direction. Look for a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson, and you know his fantasy owners will certainly love that.

Minnesota Vikings ML (-122) at New York Giants

Sam Darnold back to MetLife Stadium? Sign us up! Speaking of Darnold, he's not a QB who gets much credit, but this guy can ball when given the chance. They did lose Kirk Cousins to the Falcons in the offseason, and while that might seem like a subtraction to the team, the Vikings still have a solid nucleus – and the Giants are more of a rebuilding project. Look for Minnesota to play a clock-controlled offense and ride this one to a close victory.

Under 47 points – Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Sure, we have two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL squaring off in this battle, but we do have two teams with a lot of new receivers on both rosters. It should be noted, that the Cardinals allowed the second-most yards per carry (4.7) last season, and Bills RB James Cook will look to take advantage of this. Kyler Murray got a late start on his 2023 campaign and only threw multiple TDs in two of his eight starts last season.

Seattle Seahawks (-6) vs Denver Broncos

The Seahawks have the most money wagered in their direction this Sunday. Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix had a great preseason, but this is the real deal today, kid. The first-year QB is heading into arguably the toughest road environment in the NFL, and you can't have too much confidence with that. We are certainly going to see why Seattle is one of the largest favorites on the entire slate today.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) vs Dallas Cowboys

You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. The Cowboys as 2.5-point underdogs on the road seems like too good of a bet to pass it up – but you should. There are so many questions surrounding Dallas, and even with Deshaun Watson coming back into the mix for Cleveland, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. After all, Watson is 5-1 as a starter for the Browns, and even though the defense carried him in most of those games, do we really know what we have with the Cowboys' running game? The majority of bets/money are on the Cowboys, but we're running the other way.

