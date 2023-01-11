PointsBet Promo Code: Grab Your Second Chance Bets In 2023

It is a big week in the sports betting world. The College Football National Championship was earlier this week, the NFL Playoffs are beginning, fights return to the UFC octagon, and there are many big basketball and hockey games taking place as well. Do not miss out on any of the betting action over at PointsBet this week.

Sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code to get one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the sports betting industry. You will be given five Second Chance Bets, each worth up to $500. These promotional bets give you added protection when making your first picks on one of the best sports betting sites.

What Is The PointsBet Promo Code Welcome Offer In 2023?

PointsBet is one of the most unique sportsbooks on the market right now, giving bettors many interesting ways to bet and win money. Experience all of these great features by signing up with the PointsBet Promo Code, which also gifts you the exciting welcome offer for new users. Take the following steps to sign up and claim your five Second Chance Bets on one of the best sports betting apps available.

Begin by clicking our PointsBet sign-up link, which will take you to the PointsBet registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address, in order to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to activate the PointsBet Promo Code offer, giving you the five Second Chance Bets to use this week.

Claim $500 In Second Chance Bets With The PointsBet Promo Code

As long as you are at least 21 years old, sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code using the steps above to claim your five Second Chance Bets. Deposit $10 into your new account to activate the promotion, making your very first wager eligible for the promotional bet.

The way this promotion works is that your first fixed odds bet for five straight days will be risk-free, up to $100. A loss on your first bet of the day will result in you receiving your wager amount back, up to $100, for the first five day of your new account.

Received bet credits from the PointsBet Promo Code expire in seven days after they received. Each of the bet credits can be split equally up to four times, giving you more options to use these funds.

If you're in Ohio, sign up using the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code to create an account on one of the most unique Ohio sportsbooks.

Bet With The Second Chance Bets Offer From The PointsBet Promo Code

There is a lot of great sports to watch and bet on this week, so waste no time signing up with our PointsBet Promo Code link today. Follow the steps we outlined above, including funding your new account with at least $10, to claim the Second Chance Bets offer, giving you a promotional bet for the next five days.

Since you will have five bets that are risk-free, you can be a bit more aggressive with these first wagers of the day. This promotion also sets up perfectly for the NFL betting on the first round of the playoffs.

With NFL games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, you can use three of your five Second Chance Bets on the NFL Playoffs. As for the other two, there are many fantastic NBA betting, NHL betting, and college basketball betting opportunities for you to bet on this week.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.