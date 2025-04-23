BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Snag $150 for Warriors-Rockets & Tonight's NBA Playoff Odds

The Warriors will try to make another statement on the road tonight against the Rockets in Game 2 of their best-of-7 first-round series. Start your sports betting journey on the NBA Playoffs by using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to activate an account. New customers in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia get $150 in bonus bets if their opening wager of $10 or more is a winner.

Players elsewhere can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to get the first-bet offer up to $1,500. If your opening bet settles as a loss, you will get matching bonus bets back. You can also use one of the best sportsbook promos for today's other NBA Playoffs games, Magic vs Celtics and Cavs vs Heat. The Celtics and the Cavaliers hold 1-0 leads in their series.

See the full schedule of sports betting opportunities with the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB and more. You can use the BetMGM bonus code on anything you want. That includes Game 2 between the Capitals and Canadiens in the NHL or the Dodgers-Cubs in the second game of their three-game series. First, though, tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS with one of the top sports betting apps on whatever interests you the most. Don't wait and register your new account now!

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - $150 Promo for NBA Playoffs Tonight

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 23, 2025

Bet the latest NBA odds and make your picks with one of the top NBA betting apps and the BetMGM bonus code offer before tonight's Game 2 NBA matchups. The Rockets remain favored at home over Golden State, despite their Game 1 loss. The Celtics and Cavs are overwhelming favorites at home against the teams from Florida. There's also great Stanley Cup Playoffs action tonight and a slate of MLB games to wager on, if that's your preference.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | Best Bets for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 2: Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting apps.

Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting apps. NBA Playoffs Game 2: Heat at Cavs, 7:30 ET; bet NBA player props and more.

Heat at Cavs, 7:30 ET; bet NBA player props and more. NBA Playoffs Game 2: Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET NHL Playoffs Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canadiens at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Playoffs Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET NHL Playoffs Game 2: Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. ET MLB: Mariners at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

Mariners at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos. MLB: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. ET

NHL playoff action continues tonight, with Dallas and Colorado tied in the West first-round as the series moves to Denver. The Canadiens-Caps and Oilers-Kings series are also on tonight's schedule, with Washington and Los Angeles holding 1-0 leads. The BetMGM bonus code offer is perfect to use as one of the top NHL betting promos for Stanley Cup odds and more.

It all starts when you use one of the leading NBA betting promos to register. Sign up now! Tap one of our BET NOW buttons to use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and win $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code - How to Claim BetMGM Promo of $150 in Bonus Bets

If you're 21+ in most states and in a state where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with one of the top sports betting sites and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. Here's how:

Tap a BET NOW button on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page. Select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank; BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Terms & Conditions for BetMGM Bonus Offer: Wednesday, 4-23

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of NBA or NFL Draft odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will give you $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, if opening bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after 7 days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

With all the great NBA and NHL playoff action, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS launch your sports betting adventure. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.