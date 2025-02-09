Super Bowl Betting: Things to Know for Betting on the Game

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, and with millions of dollars wagered on the game, betting adds to the excitement in a big way. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned bettor, understanding the basics of Super Bowl betting is essential. Here's what you need to know before placing your bet.

Understanding the Betting Odds

Betting odds determine how much you can win on a wager. Super Bowl odds are usually displayed in American format (e.g., -150 or +200). Here's how they work:

Negative odds (-150): You must bet $150 to win $100.

You must bet $150 to win $100. Positive odds (+200): A $100 bet would win you $200.

Popular Super Bowl Bets

The Super Bowl offers a variety of betting options, including:

Moneyline bets, or picking the winner.

Simple and straightforward, this is a bet on which team will win the game. For example, if the Kansas City Chiefs are -140 favorites and you bet $140, you would win $100 if they win.

Point spread bets, or margin of victory.

The spread levels the playing field by giving or taking away points. For example: If the Chiefs are -3.5, it means they must win by 4 or more points for your bet to win.

Over/Under bets, or total points scored.

Bet on whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a set number. For example, if the total is set at 48.5 points, betting the over means you need 49 or more total points to win the bet.

Prop bets, or fun and unique bets.

These bets aren't tied to the game's final outcome. Popular prop bets include:

Who will score the first touchdown

MVP winner

Coin toss

Length of the halftime show

Gatorade shower color

Live betting, or bets placed live, during the game.

Bet on the Super Bowl as it happens with constantly updated odds. This type of betting is perfect for those who want to adjust their bets based on live, in-game action.

Super Bowl Betting Tips

Compare Odds

Different sportsbooks can offer different lines. Shop around for the best value.

Watch for Line Movement

Betting lines change due to injuries, weather (although not a factor in a domed stadium), or sharp betting action.

Manage Your Bankroll

Set a budget and stick to it. Don't chase losses.

Use Promotions & Bonuses

Many sportsbooks offer bonus bets, deposit bonuses and odds boosts for the Super Bowl.

Where to Bet on the Super Bowl

Looking for a trusted online sportsbook? Claim more than $4,000 in bonus bets when you sign up with one or more of the sportsbooks below and start betting on Super Bowl LIX today!

Have Fun, But Bet Responsibly

Super Bowl betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the game, but it's important to understand the basics before placing your first wagers. Whether you're betting on the winner, the total points or a wild prop bet, knowing how odds work and where to find the best bets will help you make informed decisions.

Ready to place your Super Bowl 2025 bet? View the NFL odds and then check out the best sports betting promos and sports betting apps now.

