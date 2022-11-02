With the 2022 NBA regular season in full swing, there is no better time than now to take advantage of the best NBA betting promos and bonus offers on the best sportsbooks for tonight's slate.

While there is an abundance of NBA betting sites to choose from, the ones offering the best NBA betting promos and bonus offers will be discussed below.

The Best NBA Betting Promos And Bonus Offers Tonight

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user of the sportsbook corresponding with the welcome offer you want to sign up for, and physically located in a state where the affiliated platform is legal to operate, you will qualify for the following NBA betting promos tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will give new users their first bet, on Caesars, up to $1,250. In addition, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this generous bonus offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When new users register with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet settles as a loss, you will get the full stake of your losing wager credited back to your account in free bets, up to 1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: Depending on where you are located, there are two different welcome offers with the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when you bet $100 when you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. However, if you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, then you will get a $200 bonus when you bet $20 by registering with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

DraftKings Promo Code: If you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, you will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when you place a $5 pre-game NFL moneyline wager and it settles as a winner. Then you can take your $200 in free bets and use them to bet on the NBA tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code: Using the FanDuel Promo Code will give new users a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will reimburse your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

Sign Up For The Best NBA Betting Promos And Bonus Offers Tonight

The following baseline steps can be followed to register for any of the best NBA betting promos and bonus offers that will be highlighted below.

Click on the link correlating with the bonus offer you want to take advantage of now. Keep in mind that you can sign up for more than one offer as well, which could really pad your bankroll.

You will be asked to enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes during sign-up.

If required, enter the promo code or the bonus code corresponding with the offer you want to sign up for. Please note that not all offers require a code.

Make your qualifying minimum deposit to activate the offer.

Place your qualifying minimum bet to use your bonus, if need be.

All of the NBA bonus offers discussed in this guide are similar, but there are differences that will be cited in the terms and conditions of the offer you are signing up for. Be sure to read them so there are no misunderstandings.

What Are The Best NBA Betting Promos And Bonus Offers Tonight?

The best NBA betting promos and bonus offers for tonight's slate are the ones that meet your individual needs as a bettor.

While some NBA bettors may want a risk-free bet like the one offered at BetMGM, others may prefer a bet-and-win promo like the one currently featured at DraftKings Sportsbook. Keep in mind that the savviest of sports bettors will sign up for multiple welcome offers at once.

While doing so will not only help protect and grow your bankroll from the start, having multiple NBA betting apps in your sports betting arsenal will also give you the opportunity to effectively practice the line shopping strategy. You can not shop for the best lines and odds if you only have one sportsbook to bet on.

If you live in Ohio or Maryland, online sports betting is headed your way soon. Multiple sportsbooks are offering pre-live promotions that you can redeem now ahead of launch. Use the Maryland betting promos to get your pre-live offers in Maryland, or look through the best offers available in Ohio with the best Ohio betting promos.

