The Ultimate Recipe for Big Bets: Tight lines, big liquidity, and a heaping of customer care

The US online sports betting scene is highly competitive, with well-funded sportsbooks fighting for customers through big branding campaigns. Sporttrade, a new player, is differentiating itself by targeting high-stakes bettors, focusing on larger players rather than engaging in costly branding and promo battles.

You won't see TV ads for Sporttrade, or flashy sponsorships with teams or retired sports stars. Instead, this company puts every ounce of effort into delivering a truly unparalleled player experience.

1. Unbeatable Prices:

Sporttrade stands out by consistently offering prices that outclass every other competitor. For players who bet big, securing the best price is paramount, and Sporttrade delivers on this front, making it a go-to platform for those seeking maximum value on sports betting apps. On totals and spreads, Sporttrade beats the -110 line nearly every time, with lines much closer to -105.

Nearly every bet placed on Sporttrade beats the price on competitor sportsbooks, which means players are saving money on every bet, win or lose.

2. High Limits

Great prices don't matter if the limits are low. You may not have heard of them before, but Sporttrade offers some of the biggest limits in the industry. For VIP players, Sporttrade offers a personalized brokerage service that enables players to get huge bets down with no hassle.

On a nightly basis, players are getting upwards of $100,000 down on all sorts of sports; football, baseball, basketball, hockey, even sports like golf and tennis.

Not only does Sporttrade have better prices, but players can expect higher limits versus any other sportsbook

3. Frictionless Experience

Sporttrade isn't like every other sportsbook. It actually leverages the same technology that powers the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, which means bets are instantly accepted without a spinny wheel. For big players, this is a necessary feature, as a 5 second bet delay can be the difference between getting a great bet down and missing it entirely.

Additionally, Sporttrade's cash out system consistently offers higher cashouts for the simple reason that the cash out value of a player bet on Sporttrade is equivalent to betting the opposite side of the current bet; no added vig.

4. Genuine Support:

Sporttrade's ethos is to put the player first, always. When players create an account, they're greeted by a real person from Sporttrade. Players that would like higher limits have access to Sporttrade's CEO, Alex, and COO, David. Sporttrade's support doesn't stop there. They actually want you to become a better bettor, which means always getting the best price, finding edges, and playing responsibly. You can fund your new account by using one of several supported credit cards or PayPal.

In a lot of ways, Sporttrade's biggest players are a part of the team, helping to grow the business and improve the offering. Players are often in regular contact with Alex and David, adding insightful feedback on new sports to list and new features to add.

[Want to start the conversation now? Text Sporttrade right now at 215-287-1165]

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.