When betting on MLB, many sports bettors simply look at the pitching matchup in a specific game. Now that we're almost a third of the way through the 2023 MLB season, there's enough data to sway MLB odds one way or another, depending on who is on the mound that day.

You can bet on these pitchers night in and night out on the best sports betting sites, but looking at their MLB futures in the Cy Young Award markets could be a great way to cash in on their early-season success.

Here's a look at the top MLB pitchers entering the summer, as well as their outlooks for the rest of the season.

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

The NL Cy Young is currently a two-horse race, led by Spencer Strider. His strikeout numbers are eye-popping, but the rest of his pitching stats are pretty darn good too.

Strider leads MLB in strikeouts (97), K/9 (15.1) and strikeout percentage (41.5%). Atlanta's ace has also allowed just 6.1 hits per nine innings, which is the lowest mark in the NL. His 2.97 ERA, and even better 2.28 FIP, put the right-hander among the best of the best in the Majors.

The 24-year-old is clearly enjoying an outstanding sophomore season, putting him in the driver's seat to win the Cy Young, after falling just short in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen isn't far behind Strider, according to the Cy Young odds, and his underlying stats suggest that he's actually been unlucky despite also having a 2.97 ERA. Gallen's 2.08 FIP is elite, and his 1.02 WHIP is among the best for any starting pitcher this season.

The 27-year-old righty has been a workhorse for the Diamondbacks, leading the NL in innings (66.2) and wins (six), as well as the aforementioned FIP. If you were to place a Cy Young bet on Gallen now on one of the top credit card betting sites, it could ultimately pay off in a few short months.

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Now on to the American League, with the current favorite for the AL Cy Young -- Shane McClanahan. The Rays' ace has an outstanding 1.97 ERA, despite a 3.32 FIP, making him an odd case for the pitching award. Add in McClanahan's 8-0 record and 75 strikeouts, and you'll start to see why he's the AL Cy Young frontrunner entering the summer.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani is third in the AL CY Young odds, behind McClanahan and Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole. He hasn't been quite the same pitcher he was last year, but Ohtani remains elite. Only Strider and Kevin Gausman (81) have more strikeouts than Ohtani's 80 this season, and the two-way superstar ranks second in strikeout percentage (34.6%) as well. His 3.05 ERA and 4.01 FIP are respectable, but last season's 2.33 ERA and 2.40 FIP suggest the perennial AL MVP candidate (he's the favorite in that betting market) is capable of turning up the heat this summer as the Angels look to stay in the playoff race.

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Framber Valdez has been rock solid for the Houston Astros. He's top-10 in innings (66.0), ERA (2.45), and strikeouts (72). Valdez's success should be sustainable, as his 2.44 xFIP is the best in the MLB, coming in just ahead of Strider's 2.48 mark. At +2000 to win the AL Cy Young, there's a lot of value to be had, if you choose to bet on Valdez on the top sports betting apps.