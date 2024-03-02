Top Sports Betting Apps in North Carolina to Pre-Register With Now

North Carolina sports betting has officially opened its pre-registration period, opening the door for soon-to-be sports bettors to begin signing up early with all the best North Carolina sports betting apps. Unlock $2,000+ in total bonus bets with the best North Carolina sports betting promos.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, at least 21 years old and physically present in North Carolina, they qualify to claim any of these lucrative pre-registration bonuses, leading up to the launch date on March 11th

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link located next to your preferred North Carolina online sportsbook to pre-register a new online account to qualify for hundreds in bonus bets today.

Best Sports Betting Apps in North Carolina

Newly registered bettors can use the best North Carolina sports betting promos for a pre-registration bonus at each licensed operator below, starting on March 1, 2024 until the launch date on March 11th.

Since there are up to eight online sportsbooks licensed in the Tar Heel State, we've helped identify the top sports betting apps in the state with our favorite pre-registration bonus offers to claim ahead of the official go-live date on March 11th.

Locate your preferred online sportsbook or pre-registration offer, then click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link next to it to pre-register a new account. Using the promo code during sign-up results in bonus bets being funded into a new online sportsbook account once the March 11th launch date occurs.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code ROTODBL: Get seven 100% Bet Boosts

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Get $225 in Bonus Bets

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Get $100 in Extra Bonus Bets

Fanatics North Carolina Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bonus Bets + $60 in Fanatics.com store credit

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets when you pre-register + $200 at launch

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets when you pre-register + $200 at launch

Claim the Top North Carolina Sports Betting Promos

Registered users can sign up for some of the best North Carolina sports betting promos to claim a pre-registration bonus starting March 1, 2024 in the Tar Heel State.

To get started, simply click on the "BET NOW" registration link located next to your preferred North Carolina online sportsbook or pre-registration promo code offer. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at the selected online sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to complete the pre-registration process.

After creating a new online sportsbook account, making an initial deposit with any preferred payment method is the next step. Minimum deposits vary depending on the online sportsbook, bouncing between $5 and $20. Once the go-live date arrives, bonus bets from claiming the pre-registration bonus will be instantly funded into your newly registered online sportsbook account.

NC Sports Betting Promo Codes - Sign up Early Today

North Carolina sports bettors can claim a pre-registration bonus with the best North Carolina sports betting promos for college basketball betting odds as March Madness quickly approaches.

Conference tournaments are set to get underway throughout college basketball ahead of the 2024 March Madness tournament. March Madness is scheduled to start on Sunday, March 17th.

By claiming these pre-registration bonuses now, North Carolina users get hundreds in bonus bets that can be wagered on college basketball odds once the March 11th launch date arrives. Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to pre-register on any of these prominent North Carolina online sportsbooks starting on March 1st.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.