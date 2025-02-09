Updated Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds: Which Color Will Be Thrown on Winning Coach?

It was an understated anniversary for an NFL tradition that is anything but. The Gatorade shower celebrated its 40th anniversary during the past season without much fanfare. You can be sure that the next time you see it, there will be millions of people all around the world watching – and wagering – along with you on Super Bowl Gatorade color odds.

It was during the 1984 season after a convincing victory over Washington that New York Giant Jim Burt reportedly sought revenge on coach Bill Parcells, after Parcells was particularly hard on the nose tackle in the weight room the previous week. The shower became a rallying point for the Giants, who celebrated each win – including a victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl 21 less than two years later – with the wet, sticky and colorful liquid.

Giants nose tackle Jim Burt (64) prepares to dump a Gatorade bucket during Super Bowl XXI.

(Bob Deutsch / Imagn Images)

Soon, almost every Super Bowl-winning team was dousing their head coach — so much so, that online sportsbooks began accepting wagers on the color of the sports drink. And four decades later, its one of the most common Super Bowl wagers every year. There are also variations on the wager on sports betting apps, like how many coolers will be dumped (some teams get the coordinators, too), and the position of the players doing the dousing.

Just be aware that not every U.S. jurisdiction with legal sports betting allows wagering these type of Super Bowl odds, so if you don't see Super Bowl Gatorade color odds listed in your state, that's probably why.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds: What's the Most Popular Color?

Gatorade used to come in a single color – yellow/green – but as the company began to expand its selection, NFL teams began to diversify. And so, an entire cottage betting industry was born. The Chiefs made orange the most popular color since 2001 when they broke a tie with clear and yellow and made Andy Reid the fifth coach with an orange shower at Super Bowl 52. But Chiefs switched over to purple in their back-to-back victories in the last two Super Bowls and with Kansas City a slight favorite over Philadelphia this year, purple is the favorite.

The Eagles used yellow/green Gatorade on then-coach Doug Pederson following their victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 and yellow/green is the current second favorite.

Here is the are the latest Super Bowl Gatorade color odds for the first bucket poured on the winning head coach on the NFL betting sites:

Gatorade Color BetMGM FanDuel 🟣 Purple +225 +210 🟢 Yellow/Green/Lime +250 +220 🟠 Orange +400 +500 🔵 Blue +650 +600 🔴 Red/Pink +650 +700 ⚪️ Clear/Water +900 +1000 🚫 No Gatorade Shower +2500 N/A

You will notice the odds vary sometimes greatly between the NFL betting apps.

Pairing Promo Codes & Prop Bets

As of the time of publication, only two sportsbooks – BetMGM and FanDuel – were offering Gatorade color odds for Super Bowl 59. If you looking to get a leg up, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500 for a first-bet offer up to $1,500, plus $50 in rewards points, or the FanDuel promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win offer.

Next week, as the teams arrive in New Orleans, you are likely to find additional odds and will be able to use other sportsbook promos like the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 for a First Bet on Caesars up to $1,059, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a Bet and Get up to $1,000 and the DraftKings promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer. Bookmark this page for updates.

Super Bowl Gatorade color odds fall under the category of prop bets. Prop bets go by many aliases, including proposition bets, novelty bets or side bets. You are wagering on a specific occurrence in a game that isn't tied to the outcome. Usually, but not always, you are betting on whether something will happen or not. By the time the teams kick off in Super Bowl 59, you will be able to wager on hundreds of prop bets online after signing up with the best NFL betting promos.

You must be at least 21 years old and physically in a state that offers legal mobile sports betting to make use of these sportsbook promos. These can open the door to a voluminous array of bet types seen only once a year – ranging from the 7 most popular Super Bowl wagers, to same-game parlays and alternate lines, and indeed all those crazy props like the color of the Gatorade bath.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.