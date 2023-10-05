When Does Sports Betting Go Live In Kentucky? | Best Promo Codes

When does online sports betting go live in Kentucky? Online sports betting went live in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

When Does Online Sports Betting Go Live In Kentucky?

Since online sports betting in Kentucky is officially live and legal, sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can now start placing their bets using the best Kentucky sports betting apps.

Kentucky's online sports betting, with the green light for approved Kentucky sportsbook promo codes, is officially live! The comprehensive list of approved Kentucky sportsbooks include, BetMGM Kentucky, Caesars Kentucky, FanDuel Kentucky, DraftKings Kentucky, Bet365 Kentucky, Circa Kentucky, Fanatics Kentucky, and ESPN Bet Kentucky. You can now seize fantastic sign-up offers from a variety of operators.

While it was initially mandated that the first online sportsbooks must receive clearance for launch by the conclusion of 2023, Beshear advocated for a more accelerated timeline. This marks a thrilling advancement for sports bettors in the Bluegrass State, granting them the opportunity to place bets on teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals within a safe and regulated setting.

New bettors can place wagers on moneylines, point spreads, futures, and parlays. Since we're in the middle of the NFL season most bettors will be placing their bets on NFL Week 4 Odds, NFL futures, like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds.

When Will Sports Betting Officially Launch in Kentucky?

State regulators have finalized the betting schedule, and online sports betting has received the green light to commence at 6 a.m. on September 28. Pre-registration for online bettors was available before the go-live date, running from August 28 until September 28.

Kentucky's sports betting journey kicked off on September 7, 2023, starting with retail sportsbooks and subsequently, three weeks later, with the introduction of online sports betting apps.

The Kentucky sports betting legislation officially took effect on June 28, 2023. It mandated that the first sportsbooks be approved within six months, a goal swiftly achieved due to the significance of NFL betting. Online sports betting became officially operational on September 28, 2023.

Lawmakers had expressed their intention to unveil the inaugural Kentucky online sports betting sites and mobile apps in time for the upcoming football season in the fall. They seem to be on track, with bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Penn (ESPN Bet), Circa, and Fanatics leading the way in the initial wave of operator launches.

