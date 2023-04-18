Mobile sports betting is coming to Kentucky in 2023, as a bill legalizing sports betting in the state was passed on March 31. This legislation paves the way for sports betting to go live in Kentucky within six months of June 28, 2023. No later than December 28, 2023, numerous sports betting apps will become available to eligible customers who are at least 21 years old in the Bluegrass State. Let's look at which Kentucky betting apps are likely to launch in the state, and how to activate the best sportsbook promo codes on those mobile sports betting sites.

Which Kentucky Betting Apps Are Likely To Launch In The State?

The top Kentucky betting apps likely to launch in the state are BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook. These four industry leaders have launched on or just after the official launch date of mobile sports betting in other states, and customers located in Kentucky will soon be able to use these betting apps.

Other mobile sportsbooks likely to launch in Kentucky include WynnBET Sportsbook, Bet365, and possibly Tipico Sportsbook. Each betting app uses its own odds, so signing up for multiple mobile sportsbooks allows users to shop around for the most favorable odds on any bet. Sportsbook promo codes from different books will you different welcome offers that can be activated using the exclusive promo codes found below.

When Will Kentucky Betting Apps Launch In The State?

Per HB 551, which is the bill legalizing sports betting in Kentucky, the market must go live within six months of June 28, 2023. The law becomes effective on June 28, but Kentucky betting apps will likely require some additional time beyond that point to ensure a smooth launch that complies with all of Kentucky's regulatory requirements. Therefore, top mobile sportsbooks such as BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook will be available to eligible Kentucky residents sometime between June 28 and December 28.

Best Promo Codes For Kentucky Betting Apps

All of the top betting apps set to launch in Kentucky will have exclusive welcome offers that can be activated using our promo codes, but users located in Kentucky will have to wait until these mobile sportsbooks go live before they can take advantage of these offers. BetMGM has a $1,000 first bet offer through BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If your first wager on BetMGM loses, it will be fully matched up to $1,000 with bonus bets. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL unlocks a similar offer, as your first bet on Caesars Sportsbook will be matched with a bonus bet up to $1,250 if it loses.

Use our FanDuel Promo Code and DraftKings Promo Code for "bet $5, get $150" offers on those respective betting apps. The FanDuel promo code offer results in $150 in bonus bets simply for placing your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any market after signing up, regardless of that wager's result. The DraftKings promo code offer has more specific requirements, as the $150 in bonus bets will be awarded only if your first moneyline wager of $5 or more wins, but there are no restrictions on the odds of this initial wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.